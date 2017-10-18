Report: Two experienced candidates emerge in search for Twins pitching coach

The Twins are looking to replace Neil Allen as pitching coach, and it appears there won’t be an immediate decision on the hire. Allen was let go 9 days ago, and manager Paul Molitor and CBO Derek Falvey said at the time that they expect the rest of the coaching staff to remain intact.

Boston pitching coach Carl Willis and former Rays pitching Jim Hickey are “among several candidates” the Twins are considering, according to a report from the Star Tribune. Several other candidates are being considered, the report said. There is no mention of Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway, who worked with Falvey in Cleveland and reportedly is a candidate to be the next manager of the Mets or Phillies.

The Twins are also looking for a minor league pitching coordinator.

Willis interviewed with the Twins on Monday, according to La Velle Neal of the Star Tribune, one week after Boston’s season ended. Red Sox manager John Farrell was fired after the club’s early exit in the postseason, which leaves the status of the rest of the staff somewhat uncertain. Former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire reportedly is a candidate to replace Farrell in Boston, while Astros current bench coach Alex Cora is seen as the favorite.

Willis pitched for parts of five seasons with the Twins. Before the Red Sox, Willis worked with the Mariners and before that the Indians.

Hickey was Tampa Bay’s pitching coach for 11 years, and was recently fired. Some speculated at the time of his dismissal that he might reunite with Cubs manager Joe Maddon, with whom he worked closely in the Rays organization. But as of this writing the Cubs are still alive in the postseason, so that’s merely speculation. Chris Bosio is the Cubs’ pitching coach. Bosio and Paul Molitor were teammates with the Brewers from 1986-92.

Before working with the Rays, Hickey was with the Astros, including the team’s 2005 World Series loss.

Perhaps coincidentally, Neil Allen was the pitching coach for Tampa Bay’s Triple-A affiliate, the Durham Bulls, before the Twins hired him away before the 2015 season.