Reports: Red Sox want to interview Ron Gardenhire, but he’s not their top managerial candidate

Former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire could resurface as the top guy on the bench one day. Gardy, who was the bench coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season, is in the mix for the vacant Red Sox manager job, according to multiple reports.

Charley Walters reported the interest in Gardenhire last week, after the Red Sox fired John Farrell. Ken Rosenthal reported Sunday that the Red Sox have formally asked Arizona for permission to interview Gardenhire.

But according to Rosenthal, the longtime Twins’ skipper isn’t at the top of Boston’s wish list.

#Astros bench coach Alex Cora is #RedSox’s top candidate for managerial vacancy, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 15, 2017

The Diamondbacks made the postseason this year as a Wild Card team, and advanced to the Division Series after beating the Colorado Rockis in a one-game playoff. The Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks in 3 games.

Alex Cora is the bench coach for the Astros, who won 101 games this season and currently hold a 2-0 series lead over the Yankees in the ALDS.