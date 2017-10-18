Twins to buy out final year of Glen Perkins’ contract

Former Twins closer Glen Perkins is now a free agent.

The Twins have informed Perkins that they won’t pick up the 2018 option in his contract, a source said. That would have paid Perkins $6.5 million next year. Instead he’ll get a $700,000 buyout, and is free to sign with any team.

Perkins had a rough couple of years with the Twins due to injuries. Perkins was cruising in mid-2015 and on his way to his third consecutive all-star game when the first injury struck, and really took a toll on his career.

He had shoulder surgery last year to reattach his labrum in his pitching shoulder, and Perkins worked his way back to pitch down the stretch of 2017.

If that’s it for his Twins career — which is not a certainty at this point — Perkins will go down as one of the best closers in Twins history. He’s third on the team’s saves list with 120. And since he became a full-time reliever in 2011, the Minnesota native has a 3.00 ERA and a 345:79 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 321 innings.