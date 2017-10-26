Twins hire Garvin Alston as new pitching coach

The Twins have a new pitching coach. Garvin Alston will replace Neil Allen on manager Paul Molitor’s staff, according to the team.

Previously, Alston, 45, was with Padres and A’s. He was the bullpen coach in Oakland, and before that he was the pitching rehab coordinator in San Diego.

He’s coached professionally for 13 years, per the Twins, although it’s fair to say that he’s lesser known than some of the other candidates rumored to be in play for the job. The Twins reportedly interviewed Jim Hickey, former Rays pitching coach, and there was said to be interest in former Red Sox coach Carl Willis. Chris Bosio is out as Cubs pitching coach, and Dusty Baker was fired in Washington, leaving pitching Mike Maddux’s status in question.

Alston was the minor league pitching coordinator for the A’s in 2015. The Twins’ coordinator job is currently vacant.

Alston pitched 6 innings in the big leagues with the Colorado Rockis in 1996.