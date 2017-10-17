Twins hire longtime Baseball America editor to work in pro scouting

John Manuel, the longtime journalist and analyst for the world’s most prominent baseball prospect magazine and website, has a new job with the Minnesota Twins. Manuel announced Tuesday that he’s leaving Baseball America to join the Twins’ scouting department.

Manuel started at Baseball America in 1996,and started his own column in 2001. Prospect coverage has exploded in the time since he began working at the magazine, and he’s one of the most prominent names among people who cover baseball prospects.

Derek Falvey had a handful of former BA employees working with him in the Cleveland Indians front office. Manuel will be the first, to my knowledge, working for him with the Twins.

Manuel wrote on his Facebook page that he’s been “making the Kool-Aid” at BA since he took over as co-editor in 2005, by which he meant that he’s passionately supported the mission of the magazine–basically, to cover the heck out of baseball prospects.

“But times change; ardor cools,” he wrote. “It’s just not the same job anymore, not in the era of ‘branding.’ … The best part about working for the Twins will be the same advice about writing the column—it ain’t about me.

“The game is about the players, plain and simple. … I’m incredibly excited to start a new adventure, working in the game I love for people I respect tremendously. I will miss just about everything about Baseball America, because as an adult, it’s about the only job I know. But I’m very honored that the Twins would have me.”