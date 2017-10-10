Twins and Miguel Sano still considering surgery for his ailing shin

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins are contemplating the merits of surgery to help what ails Miguel Sano and his shin. Sano missed most of the final 6 weeks of the season — as well as the Twins’ only postseason game — with a stress reaction in his shin.

Sano told a reporter after last weeks’ playoff game that he’s going to rest for a little while before deciding whether or not he needs surgery on the shin. A stress reaction typically doesn’t require surgery, but it’s not unheard of. The injury is typically seen as a precursor to a stress fracture.

GM Thad Levine said that if Sano needs surgery, it would be to input a metal support rod in Sano’s shin. Levine said it’s a more common surgery in the NFL or NBA, but he also noted that Sano isn’t the typical baseball player. He’s big and powerful, with a strong arm and forceful swing. Sano missed the 2014 season with Tommy John surgery on his right (throwing) elbow. This surgery would not be nearly as significant.

If Sano has the procedure, the recovery period might only be 6-8 weeks, which would have him back in time for spring training, barring any issues. Molitor said Sano was one of the first players in his office following last week’s loss to the Yankees in New York, expressing how upset he was that he had to miss the game while the Twins bowed out of the postseason. Indications are that Sano will not play winter ball, but is expected to be fully healthy by spring training.

The young slugger batted .264/.352/.507 with 28 home runs and 77 RBIs. He finished the year tied with Brian Dozier for first on the Twins with a .361 Weighted On-Base Average.