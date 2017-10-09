Twins and Paul Molitor agree to a multi-year contract

The Twins will not have to go looking for a new manager this winter. Paul Molitor will be back for a fourth season as the team’s manager, part of a 3-year contract extension signed recently, the team announced Monday.

His old contract would have expired at the end of this year. His new deal will run through the 2020 season. The Star Tribune first reported that the contract was done.

A deal was expected to be reached last week, in the days after the Twins lost to the Yankees in the Wild Card round of the MLB Postseason. But the days ticked off without any kind of official announcement — which finally came Monday.

It’s not yet clear whether Molitor’s coaching staff will remain intact. There has been speculation that the field staff will not look the same next year.