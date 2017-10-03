Twins chase Yankees starter Luis Severino, New York knocks right back

NEW YORK — The Twins knocked Luis Severino out of the Wild Card game in the first inning. That stunned the raucous crowd of Yankees supporters and put a bit of a hush in the air. The Yankees, however, had the counterpunch ready to go.

After the Twins scored 3 in the top of the 1st inning, New York answered with a 3-run homer off the bat of Didi Gregorius to tie things up at 3-3.

Everybody knew the stakes of Tuesday’s game. One game, winner take all.

The Twins were widely picked to lose that game, with Severino and the daunting Yankees bullpen often cited as the reason.

Brian Dozier jumped on a high fastball to hit a leadoff home run in the 1st inning. Joe Mauer popped out in foul territory. Jorge Polanco walked on a close full-count pitch. Eddie Rosario quieted the crowd with a 2-run homer, just getting enough to smoke it over the short porch in right field, which put the Twins up 3-0.

Then Eduardo Escobar singled and Max Kepler doubled, and it was all she wrote for the young Yankees ace Severino.

The crowd booed Severino as he walked off. Stud reliever Chad Green entered the game, with New York already down 3-0 before even getting their first turn to hit. Green struck out Byron Buxton and Jason Castro to end the inning at last.