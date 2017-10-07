Twins say there’s no fracture after Byron Buxton’s latest crash into the outfield wall

Good news for the Twins on their star centerfielder, Byron Buxton. After having to leave the team’s final game of the season with upper back tightness, Buxton apparently doesn’t have any fracture, according to team spokesman Dustin Morse.

Byron Buxton health update: Happy to report multiple tests and scans of Buxton revealed no fracture. #MNTwins — Dustin Morse (@morsecode) October 7, 2017

That’s a sigh of relief for the Twins. Buxton spoke after Tuesday’s Wild Card game in New York about having difficulty breathing, and manager Paul Molitor said that he had no choice but to pull Buxton from the game 2 innings after he crashed into the outfield wall at Yankee Stadium making another excellent catch.

Buxton underwent scans on Wednesday to get some clarity on the situation. After he made the catch, he was slow to get up, but remained in the game. He took his next turn at the plate, picked up an RBI, and ran the bases.

But Buxton said that his back locked up on him while swinging and then again while running the bases. Molitor said that team trainers told him that Buxton needed to be removed. He was replaced by Zack Granite.

Buxton, of course, is expected to be healthy by the start of spring training next year. And a fracture wouldn’t have necessarily altered that timeline. The speedster said recently that he plans to spend the winter back home with his family in Baxley, Georgia.

After a couple of tough years at the plate in the big leagues, Buxton emerged as a star for the Twins this season. He’s already an elite defensive centerfielder, and while his overall batting line — .253/.314/.413 — doesn’t jump off the page, it includes a stretch from July 1 until the end of the season in which he hit .309/.358/.538 with 12 home runs and 5 triples in 260 plate appearances. He also stole 29 bases in 30 tries this year. Combine that with his superb ability with a glove on his hand, and that’s superstar-level production.