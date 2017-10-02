Would the Twins start Miguel Sano in the Wild Card game? It’s tempting

MINNEAPOLIS — One thing that never went away in the time that Miguel Sano spent on the disabled list rehabbing from a stress reaction in his shin: His confidence.

Sano swung the bat 7 times on Saturday, his first full day back in the Twins lineup after mostly recovering from his injury, and he connected twice. One of them was a single on a 3-0 pitch in his first plat appearance, and the other was a groundout against Andrew Romine, a position player who found his way onto the mound Saturday. The other five swings were misses, and Sano in particular seemed to have a hard time adjusting to offspeed pitches like changeups and sliders.

“I feel like I get the timing quickly,” Sano sai after that game. “I don’t feel any problems at the plate. So I only need to try to stay focussed, [let] the pitch come to me, and try to hit the ball.”

Later he added: “Come back, play my game, and go out and beat the Yankees.”

No slump in confidence.

And the Twins would be right to be excited about the prospect of using Sano at some point in the postseason. One month ago that seemed like a near impossibility, let alone the uncertainty over whether the team would qualify.

But now he’s back, he took some at-bats over the weekend against a bad Tigers team, and he’s declared himself ready to go.

What should the Twins do?

My personal opinion is that when he’s healthy, Miguel Sano has no challengers for the crown of best hitter on the Twins. The problem, the way I see it, is that the Twins wouldn’t be plugging in that 100% version of Sano; they’re playing with the idea of putting in a guy who’s basically the early spring training version of himself. And secondly, it’s not a choice between Sano and an automatic out. If the big man isn’t in the starting lineup, Robbie Grossman would be the DH, and he’s gotten on base more than 36% of the time this season.

Twins manager Paul Molitor conceded that Sano’s pitch recognition and timing at the plate were a little off on Saturday. After Sunday’s game, Molitor said the Twins would need to monitor Sano’s health on Monday, after he’d crammed a lot of activity into a short period of time this weekend. The health is one factor, but the Twins will also have to make a judgment call on his present ability at the plate — especially when it comes to handling offspeed pitches. He got zero fastballs in the strike zone on Sunday, and you can expect that the same would be true Tuesday in Yankee Stadium.

Sano was back in the lineup Sunday, and after 3 plate appearances, he was lifted for pinch hitter Chris Gimenez, based in part on the fact that Sano still had some soreness in his injured leg. The team and Sano have assured that he’s not risking further damage by playing through a little pain, and Sano says he’s game for it.

He’s 1-for-8 in his 3 games since returning from a six-week stay on the disabled list, with 3 strikeouts and 4 groundball outs, including two tappers to the pitcher. That’s an incredibly small sample size, of course, but to my eye, he hasn’t looked like the same Sano we were used to seeing mid-summer. Add to that small sample the fact that the only hit was on a 3-0 get-me-over fastball — which Sano certainly would not see in Yankee Stadium — and I think the decision should be simple.

It’s tempting to use Sano in the Wild Card game. Definitely he should be on the roster. Definitely he should get a pinch-hit opportunity late in the game if the situation is right. But he probably shouldn’t supplant Grossman as the Twins’ DH for the game. If the Twins advance, they should revisit this topic every single game the rest of the way. In order to advance, though, I think Grossman will give them the better chance on Tuesday.