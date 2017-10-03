Wetmore: I was surprised to see Miguel Sano left off Twins Wild Card roster

NEW YORK — Twins slugger Miguel Sano is the team’s best hitter when he’s healthy and operating at full capacity. These days, he’s not, and that’s what made the decision about his roster status for Wild Card game against the Yankees so fascinating.

The Twins handed in their roster, due Tuesday morning, without Sano.

After watching his weekend of work, I argued that he should not start in the game as the DH, but I thought putting him on the roster could have some value. The Twins apparently disagreed.

Here’s the Twins’ official Wild Card roster, according to the team:

That’s pretty close to the roster I envisioned, except it has 11 pitchers instead of 10 — basically, it swaps out Sano’s spot for lefty starter Adalberto Mejia, who in this case is converted to an emergency left-handed reliever. (Remember, Francisco Liriano picked up the win in extra innings out of the Blue Jays bullpen last year, in the game that Orioles manager Buck Showalter chose to not use Zach Britton.)

Still, I’m a little surprised by the decision to exclude Sano. Manager Paul Molitor said the other day that he was leaning toward including Sano, if only for the threat that he might be available to pinch hit against a lefty reliever late in the game. I’m paraphrasing, but that was the point he was getting at, I think.

Sano returned to action Friday after missing roughly six weeks with a stress reaction in his shin. He collected a hit over the weekend — against a fastball in a 3-0 count — but he also looked out of sorts in a few strikeouts, tapouts to the pitcher, and groundball outs.

When Sano is at his best, it’s rare to see him off balance, even if he doesn’t have the timing perfect on good fastballs or offspeed pitches. But over the weekend, pitchers made him look downright ordinary against some secondary stuff, which led to quite a few swings and misses and none of the power that we’re accustomed to seeing in Sano’s typical arsenal.

My arguments against Sano as the starting DH had three prongs: The Yankees would watch that Tigers series and know not to give him a fastball at this stage of his recovery; Sano was pulled for a pinch hitter late in Sunday’s game, as he may still be dealing with some soreness in his injured shin after ramping up quickly from 0 to full speed; and lastly, Robbie Grossman has one of the best discerning eyes on the team and he finished the year with a .361 on-base percentage, despite breaking his thumb late in the year.

Even with all those cases against him, Sano’s a tempting proposition. Sure, he’s not the full 100% version of himself at this current moment, but I wouldn’t bet against him in a round of batting practice.

In any case, Yankees starter Luis Severino will not be throwing batting practice, and nor will that super bullpen the Yankees can trot out Tuesday.

For all those reasons, it makes sense that the Twins decided that Sano wasn’t worth a roster spot, and that they’d rather have 11 pitchers to cover some worst-case scenarios. I was still a little surprised that he wasn’t on the team for the Wild Card game.