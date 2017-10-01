Wetmore: Updated thoughts on the Wild Card roster for the Twins with Miguel Sano on the mend

MINNEAPOLIS –Miguel Sano is out of his soft walking boot and back in a Twins uniform. That ought to change the way the team’s Wild Card roster looks when the official card is submitted Tuesday morning.

Last week, when it first looked like there was a pretty good chance this was headed to a Twins-Yankees matchup, I shared a few thoughts on the roster. In that original guess, I had 14 positions players and 11 pitchers. And, importantly, no Miguel Sano.

Now the math has changed, with Sano getting a handful of DH plate appearances over the weekend against the Tigers. It’s at the point now where I’d be surprised if Sano is not on the Wild Card roster. So I’m tweaking things a little bit.

Here’s my new roster guess for the Twins:

Pitchers (10):

Ervin Santana

J.O. Berrios

Matt Belisle

Trevor Hildenberger

Alan Busenitz

Taylor Rogers

Buddy Boshers

Ryan Pressly

Dillon Gee

Tyler Duffey

Position players (15):

Jason Castro

Chris Gimenez

Mitch Garver

Joe Mauer

Kennys Vargas

Brian Dozier

Jorge Polanco

Ehire Adrianza

Eduardo Escobar

Eddie Rosario

Byron Buxton

Max Kepler

Zach Granite

Robbie Grossman

Miguel Sano

A few changes worth pointing out:

-Sano has been added. And I think there’s a nonzero chance that he could start the game as the Twins’ DH. That’s a stunning turnaround after missing six weeks and first getting a look in a game on Friday.

Sano swung the bat 6 times in Saturday’s game – his first start at DH in more than a month – and five of those swings missed the ball, but the other roped a 3-0 fastball into left field for a single. His timing clearly was off, especially with a handful of sliders and changeups. And I would guess that if he got 4 or 5 plate appearances Tuesday, he’d see primarily offspeed pitches, regardless of the pitcher on the mound.

Is that worth the risk of putting him on the roster? In the lineup?

On the roster, I believe the Twins are leaning toward including him. The starting lineup seems like much less of a sure thing.

-I had included 4 starting pitchers. on the original Wild Card roster. That wasn’t an oversight.

The 4 most recent A.L. Wild Card teams have used either 9 or 10 pitchers, and typically have at least one starter in reserve, and sometimes 2 of those. For the Twins I had 11 pitchers in my first run through, but not because I was paranoid about protecting for a 20-inning game. I got to the end of a 25-man roster and tried to decide between having a guy like Niko Goodrum or Kyle Gibson, and I went with the pitcher. My updated guess here includes only 10 pitchers, including a second starter and a couple relievers that could pitch multiple innings if necessary. That would still allow the Twins to protect Ervin Santana with J.O. Berrios – and I think Berrios could very well pitch in the game, even in a non-emergency scenario – and still have plenty of coverage in the bullpen. They wouldn’t necessarily need a guy like Gibson to provide innings, even in an extra-inning game situation.

I’d also included Adalberto Mejia, not because of his length, but because he was the third-most trustworthy lefty out of the bullpen on my initial projection. I toyed with the idea of including a lefty reliever like Gabriel Moya, but then again, in what game situation would you feel really good about using the rookie in Yankee Stadium? So instead of Mejia or Moya, this roster only includes two left-handed pitchers. Of course in an ideal scenario you’d rather be covered better than that, but the Twins’ roster isn’t perfect.

-This lineup still gives manager Paul Molitor plenty of flexibility to maneuver within the game. There aren’t many players you’d necessarily want to pinch hit for or replace defensively, but you’ve got pinch hitters like Vargas and Garver (and a third-string catcher in Garver’s case), plus speed-and-defense guy like Granite, and a few guys who can play multiple positions if necessary. That should cover the Twins, even without a super-utility guy like Niko Goodrum.

-With the other freed up roster spot, I added long man Dillon Gee, who has done a respectable job in that role since joining the Twins. The reason I excluded him in the first iteration is that “long relievers” don’t really exist in a one-game playoff situation. If Santana gets knocked out in the 2nd inning, you’d almost have to turn to Berrios.

-If it’s a 9-inning game and things are going fine, you could see Santana pitch to every Yankees hitter three times. If it gets to the fourth time through the order, it might be worth dipping into the bullpen – whether that’s for Berrios or Hildenberger.

The general guideline here is to not hold anything back in hopes of setting up a cleaner Division Series.

