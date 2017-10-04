Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Twins outclassed in bullpen battle, Santana’s short start, New York’s power

NEW YORK – The Twins jumped out in front of the Yankees and stunned the home crowd in the Bronx during the Wild Card game, and at that moment the plucky Twins looked just about ready to write the next chapter in their narrative of a magical bounceback 2017 season. Unfortunately for Minnesota, it got dragged back into the ring for a slugfest, and this time around the Twins just didn’t have enough counter punches to match New York’s powerful attack.

This column presents 5 thoughts from Tuesday’s Wild Card game.

1. The winner-take-all game accidentally morphed into a battle of the bullpens.

And that’s a fight the Twins just weren’t armed to win.

While Minnesota got it done after the trade deadline with guys like Trevor Hildenberger, Matt Belisle, Taylor Rogers and Alan Busenitz, the Yankees were no match. They have high-powered arms littered throughout their bullpen from Aroldis Chapman to Chad Green to Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson. And although they weren’t used in Tuesday’s game, don’t forget about Dellin Betances, Adam Warren and Chasen Shreve. Simply put, the Yankees were just built to outlast the Twins if it got into a matchup of relievers.

Yankees ace starter Luis Severino only got one out in the game and allowed 3 runs in the 1st inning before he handed the ball to his manager and walked off the mound to raining boos from the Yankee Stadium stands. No matter. Green took over and pitched 2 innings, and then Robertson and Kahnle swooped in and combined to pitch 5 2/3 scoreless frames for the Yankees, before handing things off to Chapman with a 4-run lead. Green and Robertson in particular got New York out of trouble in the 1st and 3rd innings, respectively, stranding Twins runners on base. (Minnesota left 8 men on base.)

For the Twins, the first guy out of the bullpen was J.O. Berrios, which is both representative of the desperation of a win-or-go-home game, and also a signal that the starter, Ervin Santana, didn’t hold up his end of the bargain.

Berrios was a little rocky in his own right, despite racking up 4 strikeouts in his 3 innings, including one with his fastball, changeup and curveball.

Berrios gave up a leadoff double to the first hitter he faced to lead off the 3rd inning, Gary Sanchez, and then went to work trying to strand him there. Berrios get a strikeout on a heater, then an ugly-swing strikeout on a curve against Starlin Castro. But before he could finish the task of stranding the leadoff runner, Greg Bird knocked an RBI single. And next inning Aaron Judge announced his arricla to the postseason with a 2-run homer off Berrios that sent the Yankee Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

Later, Alan Busenitz walked in a run. Manager Paul Molitor played matchups a few times in the late innings, but it wasn’t enough for the Twins to overcome the Yankees in a battle they were ill-equipped to win – a battle of the bullpens.

2. The Twins raced out in front early and quieted the rowdy Yankees crowd.

Brian Dozier and the Twins jumped all over Luis Severino in the 1st inning in exactly the way Dozier is used to doing it. He caught up to a 99 mph Severino fastball up in the zone and incredibly pulled it out of the park to left field. It’s one thing to catch up to a guy like Chapman, who features pure velocity. Severino’s been one of the best pitchers in the American League this year because he has a big fastball to pair with a great slider and changeup – three “plus” pitches that had Molitor comparing Severino before the game to Pedro Martinez in his prime.

Twins hitters were unafraid, though. Jorge Polanco drew a one-out walk, and Eddie Rosario followed that act by pulling a Severino slider just over the short-porch wall in right field for a 2-run homer. That moment deflated a crowd that was ready to party from the jump and watch their Yankees roll on through to the Division Series. The Twins just weren’t going to make it easy.

Eduardo Escobar followed with a single and Max Kepler doubled to right field, which had Yankees manager Joe Girardi hopping from the top step to go get his starter and hand it over to a rested and ready bullpen for an incredible 8 2/3 innings the rest of the way. Severino handed the ball to Girardi and was booed heavily as he walked to the dugout, having recorded just one out – a Joe Mauer popout – and allowed 3 earned runs on 2 long balls. Chad Green came in to shut down the inning with a pair of strikeouts, so the Twins left runners on second and third base with 1 out, but they appeared to be in business early in the game.

With Ervin Santana about to take the mound holding a 3-run lead, what could go wrong?

3. The Yankees hit 3 home runs in the game, including two off Twins ace, Ervin Santana.

After taking a 3-run lead in the top of the 1st inning, Santana walked leadoff hitter Brett Gardner and followed that up with a single to MVP candidate Aaron Judge. It was an early test for a guy who’s become known in Minnesota for his tranquilo demeanor, which roughly translated means he’s chill or easy going.

Santana got Gary Sanchez to pop out in foul territory, and he was a double play away from getting out the dangerous inning unscathed. Didi Gregorius had other plans. He roped a line drive out of the park to right field on a Santana fastball that caught the middle of the plate. That long ball accomplished two missions in one. For starters, it tied the game back at 3-3 and took Severino off the hook for a loss in a must-win playoff game. But almost as importantly, it got Yankee Stadium rocking again, giving permission to 49,000 spectators to go nuts and take the opportunity to party in the stands.

Gregorius hit more home runs this season (25) than any Yankees shortstop in a single season in history, according to the team. He topped Derek Jeter’s previous club record. And he hit an important one Tuesday night to get the Yankees back into the game, when they otherwise could have gotten buried.

4. Byron Buxton was hurt on collision with wall, and later his back tightened up and forced him from the game.

Buxton is probably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball, all things considered. He certainly should be in consideration for the Gold Glove. He also plays the game with a fearlessness that sometimes makes you hold your breath when he races back toward a wall to make another improbable catch.

Considering the circumstances, Buxton made the most important catch of his season in the 2nd inning, when he took a sure extra-base hit away from Todd Frazier with one gone in the inning. The speedy center fielder raced back to the wall and jumped, timing his bound to catch the ball in mid-air and then crashed into the wall with his back turned to brace the impact. He was a little slow to get up, but he stayed in the game.

He took his plate appearance in the 3rd inning, when he grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice to tie the game at 4-4. Then Zack Granite replaced him in center field in the 4th inning, and afterward manager Paul Molitor said he had “no choice” but to remove Buxton from the game at that point for physical reasons.

“I feel all right,” Buxton said after the game. “Hard to breathe a little bit, other than that it’s all right.”

Buxton, who was officially removed with “upper back tightness,” will have scans done on his back Wednesday, he said.

5. Zack Granite made a baserunning error that you’ll see on blooper reels for a while.

Granite fouled off a couple pitches from Tommy Kahnle in the 8th inning and then tapped a ball toward first base. First baseman Greg Bird fielded it and tried to flip it to Kahnle, who was covering first base, but the pitcher dropped the ball.

Ordinarily, the runner would be safe in that situation and the Twins would have an interested pinch hitting decision to make. But that chess game didn’t fully materialize, because Granite ran right over first base without coming close to touch the bag. He overran it, and before he could retreat and touch the base, the Yankees picked up the ball and tagged out Granite for the second out of the 8th.

If Granite reaches there, the Twins would have had a runner on first base with one out, facing a right-handed pitcher. They still had Kennys Vargas on the bench, who could have been called on to face the righty (.278/.324/.494) with a runner on and a chance to do some damage. Of course, New York could have countered by going to the lefty Chapman for a four-out save, since lefties have dominated Vargas this year. But that bit of gamesmanship never played out because Granite missed the bag on his way to first.

So instead, Ehire Adrianza pinch hit for Jason Castro, and he struck out to send the Twins down quietly in the 8th. The Yankees handed the ball to Chapman in the 9th and he closed the door on the Twins’ 2017 season.

Bonus: The game was played without star slugger Miguel Sano, who missed the final six weeks of the season and tried in vain to ramp up his activities the final weekend of the season to return to the lineup for the playoffs.

Sano did make the trip with the team, but he apparently didn’t work out with the club Monday. He was left off the roster, and it was health-related – but I wonder if his performance at the plate over the weekend had been significantly better, if the Twins and Sano would have found a way to make a Wild Card game appearance happen.

