Zulgad: Ervin Santana goes two-and-out, leading to Twins being one-and-done

The formula for a Twins’ victory in the American League wild card game on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium included a quick start at the plate by the visitors and a solid outing from staff ace Ervin Santana.

Minnesota took care of the former, getting a leadoff home run to left by Brian Dozier and a two-run shot from Eddie Rosario to right in chasing Yankees starter Luis Severino in a three-run, four-hit first inning in which eight men came to the plate.

As for the latter, that didn’t go as well in the Twins’ 8-4 loss in the Bronx.

Santana, who led the staff with 16 wins and a 3.28 ERA this season, was the obvious choice to start the game and seemed at ease with the pressure that accompanied the assignment. Despite having an 0-5 record and 6.43 ERA in six starts at new Yankee Stadium, Santana made it clear he was not lacking for confidence.

“How many games do I pitch here?” Santana asked reporters during a press conference Monday. “And how many wins?”

Informed the answer was zero, Santana said: “So tomorrow is going to be one.”

Santana meant that he planned on getting his first victory. His prediction of one was closer to the innings he would pitch.

Santana, lacking command of his slider, struggled from the first batter. He walked Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge followed with a single to center before Gary Sanchez popped out foul to catcher Jason Castro.

The Twins’ hope was the out would help Santana settle into a groove. That didn’t happen.

The next hitter, Didi Gregorius, blasted a three-run homer to right in what turned into a 42-pitch first inning for Santana. There was some question as to whether Twins manager Paul Molitor would replace Santana after the first but he sent him back out.

Santana got Jacoby Ellsbury on a routine fly to center. Todd Frazier then looked as if he had an extra-base hit as he drove a pitch to deep center. But Byron Buxton made his latest fantastic catch by leaping to grab the ball before slamming into the wall. (Buxton would leave in the fourth inning because of a back injury suffered on the catch.)

Santana showed his appreciation by looking toward center and tapping his hand into his glove. The next hitter, Brett Gardner, did not make the mistake of hitting the ball toward Buxton or keeping it in the park. Instead, he blasted a home run to right that gave the Yankees a 4-3 lead.

Santana departed after the second inning, having given up four runs, three hits and two walks on 64 pitches. He did not suffer the loss – Jose Berrios (three runs, five hits and four strikeouts in three innings) took the defeat – but Santana’s abbreviated start was a primary reason the Twins’ season came to an end after one playoff game.

“As far as Ervin, just missing spots,” Molitor said. “We had a pretty good plan, just didn’t execute it particularly well.”

The Twins became the first team in Major League history to go from a 100-loss season to making the playoffs because of their ability to beat up on the many mediocre to bad opponents that the American League offered up this season.

The Yankees weren’t one of them. Beating New York in a one-game situation was possible, but it was going to take near perfect execution from all involved and that began with Santana.

The Twins managed to tie the score 4-4 in the third inning as Jorge Polanco scored from third with one out on Buxton’s grounder to short that went for a fielder’s choice. The Yankees then jumped on Berrios for a run in the third on Greg Bird’s single to right and got two more in the fourth on Judge’s homer to left that made it 7-4.

The Twins now have been eliminated by New York in five of their past six playoff appearances, going 2-13 in that time. That includes Division Series defeats in 2003, 2004, 2009 and 2010.

Tuesday’s game felt as if it had the chance to be different given that it was a one-game playoff and the Twins weren’t intimidated by Severino. The issue was the Yankees’ brilliant bullpen and, sure enough, that group delivered once Severino exited.

Chad Green, David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Aroldis Chapman combined to give up one run, five hits, three walks and struck out 13. Robertson, who got the win, surrendered three hits, walked one and struck out five in 3.1 innings.

The Twins entered Tuesday knowing that once the Yankees started to bring in their relievers life would get that much more difficult. They also knew that their bullpen couldn’t compete with what New York offered.

That was why when the Twins got an early lead they needed Santana to follow by delivering a heroic and ace-like performance. He didn’t come close.