Zulgad: Paul Molitor has security but that doesn’t mean more changes aren’t coming for Twins

A 26-victory improvement by the Twins this season was enough to earn manager Paul Molitor a new three-year contract that was officially announced Monday afternoon.

Working under new chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine, Molitor impressed his bosses by taking a team that had lost a franchise-record 103 games in 2016 and turning it into a wild card entry in the playoffs.

But just because Molitor was provided with security – his previous three-year deal expired at the end of this season – doesn’t mean it’s guaranteed throughout the organization or on the big-league coaching staff.

Falvey and Levine spent their first year on the job observing and evaluating. Despite the team’s surprising turnaround, the Twins new brass hasn’t shied away from making moves.

Various departments have been retooled, including quietly beefing up the analytics side and firing director of baseball research, Jack Goin. Scouts have been let go and so have minor league coaches.

The decision to sever ties with former Twin Doug Mientkiewicz as manager of Class A Fort Myers was met with anger from many longtime Twins fans, while the dismissal of longtime minor-league pitching coordinator Eric Rasmussen was barely noticed.

Next up for Falvey and Levine will be making decisions about Molitor’s coaches. Falvey took the job last year knowing owner Jim Pohlad had promised Molitor at least one more season, but the Twins’ new baseball boss did make a few coaching changes.

Tom Brunansky was fired as hitting coach and James Rowson was hired from the New York Yankees organization to replace him. Jeff Smith was promoted from the Twins’ minor league system to replace Butch Davis as first base coach and Jeff Pickler was hired to assist Molitor in a variety of ways but given no specific title.

Among those brought back were pitching coach Neil Allen, bullpen coach Eddie Guardado, third base coach Gene Glynn, bench coach Joe Vavra and assistant hitting coach Rudy Hernandez. That crew has been with Molitor for all three of his seasons in the Twins dugout. The Star Tribune reported that Falvey met with the coaches last week but no announcements have been made about their future.

Falvey arrived from the Cleveland Indians organization known for his ability to identity pitching talent and it wouldn’t be surprising if he has his own idea when it comes to who should be the pitching coach.

This could have been why it took a few days longer than expected for the Twins and Molitor to get his contract finalized. Molitor likely has his own ideas about what coaches he wants to keep, or hire, but this isn’t the old days when the GM hired the manager and then turned that person loose to name his staff.

Falvey and Levine have their own ideas about how the Twins operation should be run and that isn’t going to be the same way that Terry Ryan ran things during his days as GM.

Molitor is in the Twins’ long-term plans because he earned the right to stick around, in part because of the job he did and in part because he clearly adapted to what his new bosses wanted from him.

It won’t be surprising if the next adjustment he’s asked to make is working with a few new faces in the dugout next season.