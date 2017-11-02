Miguel Sano to have surgery on leg injury that kept him out of the playoffs

Miguel Sano’s injured shin didn’t allow him to play for the Twins in the postseason. There was some hope that time would heal what ailed the young slugger, but now a new course will be taken.

Sano decided to have surgery on his shin, the Twins announced Thursday. He’ll have the surgery in New York on Nov. 13.

GM Thad Levine said a few weeks ago that Sano was considering the procedure, which would come with a 6-8 week recovery period. If that holds, it would have him back in time for spring training in February.

Sano originally hurt his leg in mid-August when he fouled a ball of his shin. He missed about 6 weeks of game action before making an effort to retun in the final weekend of the regular season. But despite be able to get back in the batter’s box, Sano had a tough day physically on the final day of the season. He missed the team’s workout before the A.L. Wild Card game in New York, and was not even on the postseason roster for that game, which the Twins lost to the Yankees. That’s an indication that he wasn’t phsyically healthy enough to compete, because otherwise Sano could have been considered as a pinch hitter for that one-game playoff.

Sano all along considered surgery a possibility, and he told one reporter as much after the Twins season ended. Now, he’s chosen to go down that path — a somewhat rare course for a stress reaction — and is expected to be ready in time for Twins spring training.