Miguel Sano’s ‘successful’ leg surgery should have him back in time for spring training

Twins star third baseman Miguel Sano had “successful surgery” on his left leg on Monday in New York, according to Communications and Players Relations Director Dustin Morse.

Sano’s procedure was scheduled to take place at the New York Hospital for Special Surgery, and was expected to be performed by Dr. William Ricci and Dr. Martin O’Malley, per a team spokesman. That surgery, as it was described a month ago by GM Thad Levine, was to implant a rod in his left left for stability.

Sano hit .264/.352/.507 and played reasonably well at third base, but a stress reaction in his shin forced the star slugger to miss most of the final six weeks of the season. He made a last-ditch attempt to come back during the final weekend of the season, but he was out of sorts and had a bit of a setback in the final day of the regular season, according to manager Paul Molitor.

Sano traveled with the Twins to New York for the Wild Card Game, but with just one day between the end of the regular season and that one-game winner-take-all series in the Bronx, Sano wasn’t physically able to take part. He was left off of Minnesota’s postseason roster, which no doubt stung the young third baseman.

Assuming the original time table for recovery remains in place, Sano is expected to be back in six to eight weeks. That would put him in a good position to be ready for the first day of spring training in mid-February, although the Twins could possibly take things slow with him once the team reports to Florida’s Gulf Coast. At that point they’ll still have about six weeks to get the big man ready for playing every day once again in 2018.