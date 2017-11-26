LISTEN NOW

Prioritizing pitching, Twins GM Thad Levine doesn’t shy away from biggest names on the market

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore November 26, 2017 12:11 pm

The Twins had a bounceback season in 2017 but you almost can’t help but wonder where they’d have gone with better pitching. Both starting pitchers got knocked around in the Wild Card game between the Twins and Yankees in the Bronx. The difference in the game turned out to be that the Twins had a deep and excellent bullpen, while the Twins are most politely described as a work in progress.

That could start to change this winter.

The Twins are interested in the top pitchers available, according to Twins GM Thad Levine in an interview with MLB Network Radio (Sirius). That list includes Yu Darvish, Jake Arrieta, Alex Cobb and Lance Lynn. And even Shohei Ohtani, the two-way star from Japan who appears intent on making the jump to the Majors this year and perhaps foregoing a huge payday two years from now.

Here’s a clip from Levine’s interview on the network, with hosts Jim Bowden and Jim Duquette, in which Levine talks about the recruiting process of Ohtani and his ongoing conversations with former Texas Ranger Yu Darvish.

And according to follow up tweets from Bowden an Duquette, the Twins have prioritized starting pitching and the “last 9 outs of the game.”

Talking with agents and actually getting a deal done are two different things. But it’s at least interesting that after years of being conditioned to think that the Twins would immediately look to second- or third-tier free agents, Twins fans now hear the GM interviewed on a national radio show and talk confidently about how the Twins are in the mix for the best pitchers available.

 

