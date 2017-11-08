Report: Free agent pitcher Bartolo Colon plans to play again in 2018

The Twins surprised a lot of people in baseball last summer when they scooped up recently-cut starting pitcher Bartolo Colon.

The 44-year-old wonder was coming off a terrible start to the season with the Braves, in which his ERA was higher than 8.00. Some wondered if his career was done, washed up after 20 years in the big leagues.

But Twins CBO Derek Falvey swooped in, signed Colon, and said the Twins thought he’d been a little unlucky as opposed to just bad in Atlanta, and he also said that indications were that Colon intended to continue his pitching career beyond the 2017 season.

Then there was a mid-summer ESPN report that said Colon intended to retire sooner than, even going so far as to say that his next start — a road start on July 24 against the Dodgers — could influence his decision to hang up the spikes.

Well, don’t call it a comeback. The guy they call “Big Sexy” plans to pitch again in 2018, according to Mark Feinsand.

Bartolo Colon may be 44 years old, but he’s not done yet. According to a source, Colon plans to pitch again in 2018. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 8, 2017

Colon pitched reasonably well for the Twins in 15 starts. The portly right-hander relied mostly on a two-seam fastball and little else on his way to a 5.18 ERA in Minnesota. He was a popular guy in the clubhouse almost from the moment he put on a Twins uniform.

Colon has pitched for 11 teams, including the Montreal Expos.

Personally, I think the Twins will have several better options when it comes to starting rotation candidates.