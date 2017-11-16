Report: Twins void $3 million contract with a top shortstop prospect from the Dominican Republic

Shortstop Jelfry Marte agreed to a $3 million signing bonus with the Twins last summer, and at the time it was considered a big deal, given his prospect standing among people who closely follow such matters.

Now, that big deal apparently has turned into no deal.

The Twins have voided Marte’s contract, according to a report from Baseball America, after an apparent vision problem was noted during his physical. Marte’s contract is one of the largest ever to be voided for an international teenage prospect, per the report.

That’s a significant development for at least other two reasons: First, the shortstop from the Dominican Republic had been ranked the No. 13 international prospect by Baseball America and ranked No. 3 by MLB.com, so losing out on that caliber of a prospect could be a bummer for the Twins; In addition, the now-freed money for signing bonuses is the reason the Twins are in the top-3 in available bonus pool money for this international signing period. That could be a critical development if Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani indeed hits the open market this winter. Ohtani is the two-way player from Japan who is 23 years old with a big fastball and power at the plate.

The Associated Press reported last week that the Twins are among three teams with at least $3 million available to spend on international free agent signing bonuses. Each team starts the annual signing period with between $4.75 million and $5.75 million. The Twins started the signing period – which begins July 2 – with $5.25 million to spend, and added more bonus pool money in the Brandon Kintzler trade.

Bonus pool money can be traded to a point, but $3 million is a significant chunk of that budget for any team.

Marte would have joined a system that has been stocking up on shortstops lately. They have Jorge Polanco in the Majors and spent a high draft pick on Nick Gordon, who could reach the big leagues as early as 2018. Last summer they also drafted Royce Lewis No. 1 overall as a shortstop.

And don’t forget Wander Javier, the most recent high-profile international signing for Minnesota. Javier, another shortstop from the Dominican, inked a $4 million signing bonus with Minnesota in 2015.

As for Marte, reportedly he is now working out for teams in Florida, and with his Twins contract voided he’s a free agent and could sign anywhere.

Without knowing whether or not Marte would pan out as a big leaguer, it’s tough for me to assess the magnitude of the blow for the Twins. If they don’t sign Ohtani or another international free agent with the money they have available to spend, it’s probably just a net loss. If that extra signing bonus allotment allows them to sit down at that Ohtani poker table, it could turn out to be a net positive.