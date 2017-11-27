Report: Byung-Ho Park on his way out of Twins organization with 2 years left on contract

The Twins and Byung-Ho Park have agreed to part ways so the slugger can return to his previous team in South Korea, according to a report from Yonhap News.

That ends a short and disappointing stint with the Twins in the United States, where Park hit just .191/.275/.409 with 12 home runs in 244 plate appearances in his first season. He spent the entire second season at Triple-A Rochester before the two sides agreed to walk away from the rest of the contract, per the report.

According to the Pioneer Press, the agreement has not formally been reached, although the Twins are expected to grant Park his requested release.

The Twins spent $12.85 million on the posting fee for Park in 2015. That money went to his former team, the Nexen Heroes of the KBO, and earned Minnesota the right to exclusively negotiate with the former MVP of the Korean league. That price tag now represents a sunk cost. In addition, the Twins agreed to a 4-year contract worth $12 million, about half of which they’ll now be free from if indeed the release agreement is formalized.

The report from Yonhap News says that Park has already agreed to terms to rejoin the Nexen Heroes, his former club, on a 1-year, $1.4 million contract.

Park struggled with injuries and making enough contact at the plate — two factors that limited his production despite amazing raw power. The Twins took him off the 40-man roster before spring training and every MLB team had the chance to claim him at cost, and they all passed on that chance.