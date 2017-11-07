Reports: Doug Mientkiewicz to manage Triple-A affiliate in Tigers organization

Ron Gardenhire is bringing another familiar name to the Tigers organization. Longtime Twins first baseman and former minor league manager Doug Mientkiewicz has been tabbed the next manager of the Toledo Mud Hens, Detroit’s Triple-A affiliate, according to a report from Jon Heyman.

Mientkiewicz was most recently the manager of the Fort Myers Miracle, and has generally had a lot of success managing talented clubs in the minor leagues for the Twins. He was fired at the end of the season and went public with his displeasure over how the firing was handled.

Mientkiewicz, a former Twins player who also managed in the organization for 5 minor leagues seasons, had just come off a winning season following his assignment to A-ball. He won the Southern League championship in 2015.

The former MLB first baseman and World Series champion (with the Red Sox) now takes over in Triple-A in Toledo, where he was born.