The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes might have to get a little weird

Shohei Ohtani’s current Japanese team announced Friday that the club will allow the young phenom to seek a job in the Majors this winter. “Everyone in our ballclub accepts his thoughts,” Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters manager Hideki Kuriyama told reporters, according to a report from Japan Times.

That’s a fairly significant development, although it’s not the final hurdle to clear for “Japan’s Babe Ruth” to play ball in the United States next year. And obviously it’s still premature to say the Twins would be a landing spot. But there are some reasons that it could make sense, and with a player of his caliber it’s certainly worth monitoring this offseason.

Ohtani, 23, deciding he wants to make the jump now might be the most significant development of the winter. If he waited two more years, in theory, he’d stand to gain at least tens of millions of dollars if not hundreds of millions. Since he’s young than 25, he’s still subject to the caps Major League Baseball places on teams in international bonus pool spending.

So there are two reasons this process might be about to get weird.

1 — The Major League Baseball Players Association still needs to agree to keep the old system in place for one more winter, despite the fact that it technically expired at the end of October.

In short, the international posting system could look different in the future. The original plan, apparently, was for it to look different in the present. But the Associated Press reported recently that the two leagues – MLB and Japan’s NPB – “have agreed to the outlines of a deal to keep the old positing system for this offseason.”

The MLB Players Association would still have to agree to that. And it looks like one of its future members is about to get a raw deal. I’m not a labor lawyer, so I can’t pretend to know how that’ll make sense from their perspective. But maybe that passes through without issue. (It makes sense from MLB’s perspective because they might add an international star on the cheap; it makes sense for his current team in Japan because it allows the club to get a larger cut for letting him go to the U.S. now; the only party that draws the short straw, it seems to me, is Ohtani.)

That’s only step one of the weirdness.

2 — The second is that there are some estimates out there that if Ohtani was not subject to these international rules, he could command as much as $200 million or $300 million in salary. So the fact that he’ll most likely be limited to less than $4 million in salary on a one-year contract – and that a half-dozen teams can pay a bonus within a couple million dollars of each other — could make things a little wonky.

A lot of teams can afford to be in the bidding war. If they’re willing to pay the $20 million posting fee to his NPB team, the rest is just a matter of whether the team has used its full international bonus pool money for this year.

Some teams, like the Tigers and Indians, have less than $200,000 remaining, according to the Associated Press report. Only six teams could actually commit a seven-figure deal to Otani: the Rangers ($3.5 million), Yankees ($3.25 million), Twins ($3.245 million), Pittsburgh ($2.3 million), Miami ($1.74 million) and Seattle ($1.57 million).

If the reports are true that the Marlins are serious about trading star slugger Giancarlo Stanton, you probably need not take them seriously in these sweepstakes, since the ante is $20 million just to sit down at the poker table. (Granted, the contract would be for relative peanuts, so it makes the big blind easier to stomach.)

Let’s call it five teams, all with the ability to pay Ohtani at least a $1.5 million signing bonus on a minor league contract next season. And none with the ability to pay much more than $4 million between his signing bonus and rookie minimum-level salary. He’d then be eligible to file for a raise through salary arbitration in 2020, if I understand it correctly. We’re talking about the difference of tens of millions of dollars over the next decade, not to mention the potential gains to be had in national and international marketing for the club that lands him – assuming that he fulfills his promise and becomes a star player.

According to that Associated Press report, “MLB has warned of severe penalties if a team attempts to sign Otani to a secret long-term contract, then announce it in future years.”

At least they’re thinking about the possibility.

A sports purist might argue that it’s a great thing that money will essentially be taken out of the equation. Ohtani apparently highly values making a jump to the Majors in the United States, and he won’t have tens of millions of dollars to cloud his decision making process. A free-market capitalist might argue that it’s bunk that his current employer will make at least 5 times his next salary so that his future employer can take a low-risk flier on his services and pay him substantially less than a free market might bear.

I’m not picking a side. I’m just going to sit back and watch this fascinating situation play out. I don’t know how it will conclude but I know that it has the potential to get a little nutty.