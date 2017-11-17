Signing Alex Cobb — or several other choice free agents — would cost Twins a high draft pick

How much would you pay to keep a second round draft pick?

That question could come up within the walls of Target Field this winter, as the Twins pursue free agent upgrades to their pitching staff. It all depends on which pitcher or pitchers are the apple of their eye.

If the Twins follow through on their stated intent to acquire pitching this winter – GM Thad Levine and manager Paul Molitor have indicated as much in recent media interviews – then their conversations will involve a few classes of free agents. The one that’s relevant to draft picks would be the class of pitcher who was extended the qualifying offer by his former club and has rejected that one-year deal. In short, that means that his former team could lose the player to free agency – and that whichever team signs the player will need to give up a draft pick.

If the Twins sign one of the following players, they’d have to hand over a high draft pick. Those players are Jake Arrieta, Lance Lynn, Alex Cobb, Wade Davis, Greg Holland, Carlos Santana, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain. Each of those nine players reportedly rejected the extended qualifying offer by Thursday’s deadline.

There are a bunch of tiers and specific rules based on contract value and such, but the part that’s important to the Twins is this: Minnesota, as a team that receives revenue sharing, will give up its third-highest selection in next summer’s draft for the right to sign one of the nine free agents who turned down a qualifying offer (about $17.4 million on a one-year deal).

Since the Twins have a “competitive balance” selection after the second round next year, that would be the team’s third-highest pick, which is forfeited under the current rules. Right now that’s slated to be No. 75 overall, but I believe that could change slightly depending on where these free agents sign. For simplicity, let’s just say it’s the No. 75 overall pick in 2018. The team’s other two early picks will be No. 20 overall and No. 59.

For context: The Twins inked Blayne Enlow*, the high school pitcher with a good curve ball, in last year’s draft at pick No. 76. In 2013, defensive-minded catcher Stuart Turner was taken No. 78 overall. And the Twins took J.T. Chargois 72nd overall in 2012.

Would you be willing to part with that selection to sign Lance Lynn, for example? How about Jake Arrieta? Alex Cobb? Wade Davis? Of particular interest, in my mind, are the pitchers on this list. If the Twins succeed in signing two guys from this list, an additional draft pick would be lost.

Davis and Holland are the best of the big-name closers available this winter, although there’s the argument to be made that they’ll cost more than they’re worth, relative to lesser known options with the chance to break out. There’s uncertainty and risk in every route, whether you’re signing a 32-year-old established reliever, or hoping to snag the next breakout candidate at age 26.

Each of the starting pitchers – Arrieta, Cobb and Lynn – would improve the starting rotation immediately. Each would cost a fair amount for that very reason.

The Twins are in a position to be more aggressive spenders this winter, if they choose to be. But it’s worth noting that there’s a cost above and beyond the actual dollars if they want to sign a guy from that list.

If a team wants to sign a great free agent pitcher but you don’t want to lose the pick, Yu Darvish might be the answer. Since he was traded during the season, he was ineligible for the qualifying offer. Signing Darvish would just cost the contract — but it’ll probably be a massive one.

*Enlow is an interesting intersection of two important points here. 1) Some believe that he would have been drafted higher if not for the high signing bonus demands. Since the Twins “saved” money on their first overall pick, Royce Lewis, who signed for less than the slot value of the draft pick, they had “extra” signing bonus money to play with in the later rounds. You could argue Enlow, then, is more valuable than the typical No. 76 overall pick. 2) If the Twins give up that pick they’d also have to give up the allotted signing bonus money attached to it. Last year, Houston had the No. 75 overall pick and Baseball America reported the slot value of the selection was $767,400.

So there you go. Signing Alex Cobb would cost the Twins the value of his contract, a late-second round draft pick, and about three-quarters of a million dollars in amateur draft signing bonus pool money.

