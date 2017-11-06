Twins hire a new bench coach to replace Joe Vavra on Paul Molitor’s staff

LISTEN NOW

November 6, 2017
Mar 2, 2017; Sarasota, FL, USA;Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor (4) calls to the bullpen during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins have hired Derek Shelton away from the Toronto Blue Jays to be their next bench coach. Shelton replaces Joe Vavra, who left the team to be Ron Gardenhire’s quality control coach with the Detroit Tigers.

Shelton was the quality control coach for the Jays last year. Before that he was the Rays hitting coach (2010-16) and the Indians hitting coach from 2005-09. He’s got an offensive background and was a catcher in the minor leagues in the Yankees system before he became a coach in 1997.

Shelton’s hire should complete manager Paul Molitor’s coaching staff, since Vavra’s departure created the only opening. The Twins hired Garvin Alston to replace Neil Allen as pitching coach earlier this offseason.

  • davidborton

    Whose pick? Molitor’s or Falvey’s? Love to know on these hires. Baseball has shifted away from field mgr having such a heavy vote to now a light vote. Who has a strong insight or opinion? I surely don’t.




