Twins hire a new bench coach to replace Joe Vavra on Paul Molitor’s staff

The Twins have hired Derek Shelton away from the Toronto Blue Jays to be their next bench coach. Shelton replaces Joe Vavra, who left the team to be Ron Gardenhire’s quality control coach with the Detroit Tigers.

Shelton was the quality control coach for the Jays last year. Before that he was the Rays hitting coach (2010-16) and the Indians hitting coach from 2005-09. He’s got an offensive background and was a catcher in the minor leagues in the Yankees system before he became a coach in 1997.

Shelton’s hire should complete manager Paul Molitor’s coaching staff, since Vavra’s departure created the only opening. The Twins hired Garvin Alston to replace Neil Allen as pitching coach earlier this offseason.