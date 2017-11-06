Twins remove 3 more players – including Chris Gimenez – from 40-man roster on another day of trimming

The Twins last week lost a couple of interesting prospects to waiver claims during the process of trimming down their 40-man roster. On Monday, they lost one more, and got two other players through waivers successfully.

Veteran catcher Chris Gimenez and lefty reliever Ryan O’Rourke passed through waivers and were outrighted off the 40-man roster, accoring to the Twins. Nik Turley, a pitcher who had some success in the minors and then got hit around in brief stints in the Majors, was claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Turley joins Daniel Palka (White Sox) and Randy Rosario (Cubs) as players the Twins have lost in the past week after the Twins removed them from the 40-man roster. Taking them off that roster does free up extra spaces — which the Twins will need to protect some other players from this winter’s Rule 5 draft — but it also exposes those players to the waiver process.

Palka was an interesting power prospect at a crowded position. He also missed time this year with a broken finger. Rosario was a hard-throwing lefty who transitioned to a relief role, but his minor league stats don’t scream future star pitcher. Turley had an intriguing curve ball, in my opinion, and some good minor league numbers, but the fact that the Twins were willing to put him on waivers speaks to the belief that they could upgrade that roster spot.

Turley spent most of the season pitching for Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Rochester, where he combined to post a terrific 2.05 ERA in 92 innings. The lefty also boasted a really good 124:29 strikeout-to-walk ratio in the minors. The success didn’t translate to the big leagues, where Turley made 3 starts and 7 relief appearances for the Twins, with an ERA higher than 11.00, plus a 13:8 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Still, the minor league numbers are intiguing, and I wonder if the Twins will come to regret getting rid of the 28-year-old.

On O’Rourke, I expect he’ll compete for a spot in the Twins’ bullpen this spring, after missing all of 2017 recovering from Tommy John surgery. I thought he was a good bet to make the Twins’ bullpen last year, until his season ended in spring training with ligament replacement surgery.

Gimenez signed a minor league deal last year and was an important character in the Twins’ clubhouse. With Mitch Garver finishing a good season in the minor leagues and Jason Castro signed to a multi-year deal, I’ll be curious to see what happens with Gimenez in Minnesota. He hit a quietly good .220/.350/.382 with 7 homers in a backup role for the Twins. He’s always been friendly with the media in his time with the Twins.

By my count, the Twins’ roster now stands at 34, which leaves 6 spots available for the Twins to add other players or protect other eligible minor leaguers.