Wetmore: Good for S.I. for predicting Astros’ World Series; are Twins heading down similar path?

One of my favorite consequences of the Astros winning the World Series this week is that an old, bold prediction came true.

Sports Illustrated ran a cover story at a time when Houston was terrible in which reporter Ben Reiter boldly proclaimed that the Astros would be the 2017 World Champs. For good measure, they even put future World Series MVP George Springer on the cover way back in June 2014.

OK, that’s cool.

I shared some congrats on social media, and privately I hoped that the zany stroke of good fortune would lead to good things for the magazine/site that I held so dear when I was growing up. At the urging of a reader, I re-read Reiter’s article and how it detailed an Astros Rebellion of sorts. This reader had drawn the comparison between what the Astros were doing then and what the Twins are doing now – brainy front office taking over a perennial loser and hoping to build a championship-caliber club.

In some ways, I can see it. But in two important areas, there’s a difference.

The Astros just proved, whether intentionally or not, that tanking can work in certain situations in baseball. Say what you want about Minnesota’s futility in years’ past, I don’t think they were trying to lose in the same way the Astros were doing 5 or 6 years ago.

When the Astros hired a former blackjack dealer and doubled down (sorry) on the analytics game, the way Reiter portrays it there was a backlash – similar to what people said about the Oakland A’s around the time of Michael Lewis’ Moneyball. From my perspective, now that the Twins are beefing up their research department, there aren’t many teams around the league looking at Derek Falvey and Co. and thinking, ‘Yeah, like THAT will work.’ In other words, the A’s back in the day were sabermetric hipsters, and the 2017 Twins are mainstream, trendy even.

But still, I see how you could make the comparison. Here are a couple things from that great profile that stood out to me. I’d encourage you read it, and try to remember that even while we know the Astros eventually did win the World Series, it was seen by a lot of people as a crazy-pants notion at the time the piece was written.

Here are a few things that make the comparison a little easier, though. (And trust me, I’ve tried to keep this out of the realm of trend pieces along the line of ‘Can the [insert local team] be the next [insert recent World Series winner]?’ And yet, here we are asking: Can the Twins be the next Astros?)

The start of things

It’s next to impossible to say when a rebuilding project started – or ended, for that matter. So I’ll just simplify things and point out that Houston lost a whopping 111 games in 2013. We’ll call that “Year 0” for our purposes here, which makes 2014 the first year of the Astros rebuild.

If we’re just counting 100 losses as an approximate benchmark – it is, after all, what prompted the Twins to seek out a guy like Derek Falvey and fire longtime baseball boss Terry Ryan – then the 2016 Twins season is Year 0 on that rebuild. This was Year 1.

ASTROS

Rebuild Year Calendar Year Record Improvement 0 2013 51-111 1 2014 70-92 +19 2 2015 86-76 +16 3 2016 84-78 -2 4 2017 101-61 +17

TWINS

Rebuild Year Calendar Year Record Improvement 0 2016 59-103 1 2017 85-77 +26 2 2018 ?? ??

In this way, the Twins are “ahead” of where the Astros were when they finally emerged from the cellar. If the pattern holds, the Twins will win the 2020 World Series. So there’s that. Here’s a quick look at some of the moves it took to get to that point.

ASTROS

2014: Claimed Will Harris off waivers, signed strong relievers Luke Gregerson and Pat Neshek

2015: Drafted Alex Bregman (2nd overall)

2016: Signed Josh Reddick and Carlos Beltran in free agency, signed Yuli Gurriel in amateur free agency, signed Charlie Morton, traded for Brian McCann in the offseason, traded for Justin Verlander at waiver trade deadline.

TWINS

2017: Signed Jason Castro as a free agent

2018: ???

Cast of characters

This isn’t an exhaustive look at each team’s respective front offices. It’s just an outline of some of the central figures in the SI piece, as well as some recent additions to the Twins’ staff:

ASTROS

GM Jeff Luhnow – Baseball executive with degrees in chemical engineering, economics (Penn), and an MBA (Northwestern).

Director of Decision Sciencnes Sig Mejdal – Degrees in mechanical engineering, aeronautical engineering, plus two master’s degrees. He was a part-time blackjack dealer and former NASA researcher before his career in baseball.

Amateur scouting, Mike Elias – 31 year old Yale grad with baseball experience.

David Stearns – 29 year old Harvard grad, now the GM of the Brewers.

Kevin Goldstein – former writer, Baseball Prospectus

Without naming all the scouts, it’s clear from the piece that the Astros front office viewed the input of scouts as paramount to the decision making process.

TWINS

CBO Derek Falvey –Econ degree (Trinity).

Daniel Adler – Worked in analytics in NFL, Harvard degree, JD/MBA.

Jeremey Zoll – 27 year old Director of minor league ops, previously worked with the Dodgers/Angels and graduated Haverford.

John Manuel – former writer, Baseball America

I’ve heard on many occasions how valuable the Twins view the input from scouts. GM Thad Levine has said it’s one of the most essential components when developing systems that will help the team make its best decisions.

He said it

Quote from several years before the Astros actually won it all: “When you’re in 2017, you don’t really care that much about whether you lost 98 or 107 in 2012. You care about how close we are to winning a championship in 2017.” – Jeff Luhnow, Astros GM.

When asked over and over last year about whether the Twins would trade veterans, Falvey repeatedly said that they’d pay attention to this year’s team, but that if any decision pitted the present against the future, the Twins would go with the choice that made progress toward a “sustainable championship-caliber club” in the future. He backed that up by trading away two veteran pending free agents off a team that eventually earned a postseason berth as an American League Wild Card team.

Etc.

I’ll stop short of comparing individual players for this exercise. Houston has better pitching top to bottom. The Twins have some talented young position players, just like the Astros have/had. They have some high draft picks in the minor league system. They’d been ranked as one of the best farm systems in baseball before graduating guys like Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano to the Major Leagues.

The Astros surprised some people by drafting Brady Aiken No. 1 overall in 2014, despite the conventional wisdom that you usually don’t see high school pitchers drafted first overall. Likewise, the Twins surprised some people this summer by making Royce Lewis the No. 1 overall pick.

In 2012, the year the Twins drafted Buxton No. 2 overall, the Astros had used the first pick on Carlos Correa. They saved some money by drafting the shortstop instead of Buxton, and they used the money saved later in the draft to pick Lance McCullers, who perhaps would not have signed if he didn’t get the right bonus number. Now, the Twins would perhaps object to this, but I believe Minnesota tried to do the exact same thing, five years later. Lewis reportedly signed for about $500,000 less than No. 2 pick Hunter Greene, despite be taken one pick earlier. The Twins took Brent Rooker, Landon Leach, and then gave high schooler Blayne Enlow a big bonus in the 3rd round to convince him to go pro rather than head off to college at LSU.

Who knows how that will play out in 5 years, but it’s a name to remember.