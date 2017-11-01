Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: On some moving parts for the Twins coaching staff

The 2018 version of Paul Molitor’s coaching staff will be substantially similar to the previous version, except for a couple new threads running through the fabric. Twins CBO Derek Falvey fired pitching coach Neil Allen at the end of the year, and replaced him with newcomer Garvin Alston, who has a bit of a unique background. And once Ron Gardenhire was hired to manage the Detroit Tigers, the Twins also lost bench coach Joe Vavra to a division rival, with Vavra taking over as the Tigers “quality control coach” for his longtime friend, Gardy.

Here are several idle thoughts on the moves and the latest vacancy on the coaching staff for the Minnesota Twins.

1. Extension rate and its impact.

Garvin Alson joins the Twins as the next pitching coach after spending some time with the A’s, Padres and Diamondbacks. He’s never been an MLB pitching coach, but Falvey and Co. must feel confident that he’ll grow into the role, since there were several other candidates with much more experience and name recognition on the free-agent market.

Name recognition doesn’t win games, though. As baseball decisions are driven more by data, the interpretation of that load of information is an important piece of the puzzle for any coaching staff. I asked Alston on a recent conference call which analytics he prefers when working on pitch development or guiding a pitching staff. He talked about extension rate.

My understanding of extension rate is that it tracks how far out front a guy releases his pitches. Alston talked about the impact on control, but it also has an effect on velocity – or at least, the way a hitter perceives velocity.

“Without going really deep into the small things, the main thing to me is extension — extension rate,” Alson said. “Making sure that the pitcher is actually throwing the ball out front. Most times, guys that are able to extend and release out front tend to have the ability to throw the ball over the plate, where they want to throw it. That’s been kind of a common denominator for me … when it comes to pitch development and trying to help guys get better.”

That command will be an important component to a better Twins pitching. The Twins have been known for some time as a control-oriented team. Don’t walk batters and you’ll give yourself a chance. Last year’s team tied for the fourth-best walk rate in baseball (7.8%), behind only the Indians, Dodgers and Red Sox. (Those teams had much better strikeout rates than Minnesota, accounting for a good chunk of the explanation for why they also had much better staff ERAs.)

One other thing about extension rate is that it can enhance velocity. A 95 mph fastball will look even faster to a batter if it has 6 fewer inches to travel to get to the plate. (For example, 95 mph from a tall guy like Aaron Slegers might look faster than from a shorter guy like J.O. Berrios. Same speed and a shorter distance to travel means a shorter time to the plate.) With that said, extension rate is far from the only metric that Alston and the Twins will track on their pitchers next year.

“There’s a lot of other data that goes into the process, and the good thing about the Twins and Derek [Falvey] and everyone that’s going to be involved, the information I’m getting is from every direction, which is great. The more information you can get the more you have a chance to help in pitch development and player development,” Alston said.

2. One part of Garvin Alston’s resume that intrigues me is his work with pitcher health.

It’s my personal belief that there’s a big market inefficiency out there for the first team that develops a way to keep pitchers healthier than the next club. Easier said than done. But it’s a worthwhile pursuit, in my book. If you’ve got your horses going 220 innings and your ace relievers pitching 70 or 80 innings – all while other clubs are down to their second or third option in some cases, then in theory you’ve got a nice advantage on your hands.

Now, I’m not saying that Alston’s addition and the addition of a few new training staffers will give the Twins that magic elixir of shatter-proof pitcher health. It’s just interesting to think about.

Alson was the bullpen coach for the A’s last year, but he started the season as the pitching rehab coordinator for the Padres. I don’t know yet why there was a midseason switch of jobs, but the role with the Padres is interesting to me. It’s not a role you see on too many LinkedIn profiles for current MLB pitching coaches.

“[It’s] something unique about his background,” Falvey said of Alston. “We look at some pitching coaches that come through the minor leagues … outside of being a Major League pitching coach, Garvin has touched a number of areas that some don’t. … He’s had experiences spread across a number of areas. Specific to rehab, I think one of the things we’ve learned about Garvin throughout the [hiring] process was how much impact he had on some of those pitchers. We got word from some of the players that he’s worked with or agents that he’s had in that period of time, and how much impact he had on making adjustments or helping them back through.

“Everyone that follows a Major League team knows that being a coach is about being a tactical coach, but also about being a bit of a psychologist at times. And nowhere is that more challenging than as a rehab coordinator, because guys are going through the lowest point in their career,” Falvey said.

He was also the minor league pitching coordinator for the A’s, as well as the bullpen coach for the Diamondbacks, so he’s got an array of experience. He hasn’t been a pitching coach at any level above Single-A ball.

3. Ron Gardenire’s Tigers hired Joe Vavra away from the Twins’ coaching staff.

That’ll leave one hole on the Twins’ coaching staff, and it reunites two guys who had a lot of success on the bench in Minnesota. Vavra was hired as a “quality control coach,” and Detroit reportedly will hire a bench coach as well.

I remember when Jeff Pickler was hired in the “quality control” role with the Twins last year, and it just seemed to most like he was going to be a second bench coach. The Twins, after all, didn’t give Pickler any title beyond “Major League Coach,” and I think that confused some followers of the team as to what his role might be. GM Thad Levine bent over backwards during one interview to make it clear that hiring a “quality control” guy did not imply that the previous year’s coaching staff “had lost control of the quality.” I thought that was a funny remark at the time, and now I see a bit of irony in the fact that Vavra has been hired in the exact same role with the Tigers.

(Also, one year in, it’s now much clearer the impact that Pickler has had. I’m not even sure we know the extent of his impact, but he works with interpreting data, helping the outfielders defensively, as well as series and game-day preparation for players and coaches.)

4. And it’s not just Vavra headed to the Motor City. Gardenhire is getting the band back together, according to reports.

Joe Vavra is joining the Tigers coaching staff as the quality control coach, I’m told. @LaVelleNeal was first to report Vavra’s addition. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) October 31, 2017

Steve Liddle is joining the Tigers coaching staff as the bench coach, I’m told. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) November 1, 2017

He’s going to be the bullpen coach, I’m told https://t.co/hcE09joyrp — LaVelle E. Neal III (@LaVelleNeal) October 30, 2017

Gardenhire, Vavra, Liddle and Anderson all worked together with the Twins. I know there will be some Twins fans who pan those guys – just as they pan Terry Ryan for the perception that he lost his touch – but it’s worth noting that that group had a great deal of success from 2002-10. I’ll also add that looking at the talent on the Tigers roster, that club is not ready to compete for the American League Central in 2018.

5. Who will replace Vavra with the Twins? More generally: What responsibilities do you need to cover?

The traditional duties on a baseball coaching staff would be hitting, infielder defense, outfield defense, catcher defense and base running. There’s also more nebulous things like series preparation and managing the bullpen’s workload. The front office and Molitor generally have handled roster decisions in tandem.

I thought Pickler received due praise for his work with the young outfielders last year. Jeff Smith was hired as a catching consultant (and first base coach) just last year, so that the Twins could free up Vavra from his work with the catchers. (Jason Castro could be the second catching coach and the second pitching coach, as far as I’m concerned, the quintessential ‘coach on the field.’)

Paul Molitor is the base running savant. Gene Glynn also works in that area, in addition to his tireless defensive work with the infielders and third base coaching duties. James Rowson and Rudy Hernandez tag-team hitting instruction. (Hernandez, by the way, is bi-lingual, and I believe that Rowson and Pickler also speak some baseball Spanish.)

Personally, I believe the most important role yet to be filled in Minnesota is the minor league pitching coordinator. That person will work with Alston and Falvey – who was branded a pitching guru in Cleveland – to develop pitchers throughout the entire organization. Over time, that task can have an outsized impact for a position you wouldn’t hear from too often as a fan or media member.

As far as the coaching staff is concerned, the most pressing area to address this winter was the pitching staff, and the Alson hire spoke to that need. I don’t know for sure what’s next, but the Twins have already made one hire to address their most pressing need.

