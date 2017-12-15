Fernando Rodney ‘feels 29’ going on 41, wants a chance to close games and win World Series with Twins

The Twins chose Fernando Rodney from a deep group of free agent relievers in part because of his experience. His 300 career saves are the third most among active pitchers, trailing only Francisco Rodriguez and Huston Street.

Rodney chose the Twins, he said, because they told him that he’ll be their closer, and on a team that won 85 games and earned a Wild Card berth last year, he can see them going all the way to the World Series.

“I like to come here because I like to close the game, I like to be part of the group they have here, and I think we have a good chance to win the division this year,” he said. “We have a good chance because that division this year is not going to be too strong.”

Rodney, who turns 41 in March, said he had drawn interest from the Texas Rangers, New York Mets, Detroit Tigers, but he chose the Twins. Minnesota will be his ninth Major League team. Rodney got a one-year deal from the Twins with a team option for a second season. That’s at a reported $4.25 base salary in the first year, with an option for the second year at the same price. The buyout on the option year is reportedly $250,000, so at a minimum he’ll make $4.5 million to pitch for the Twins.

This week several other (younger) relievers got multi-year contracts from other teams, including some in the $7 million to $9 million range, per season. That’s a much steeper price than Rodney commanded, and that’s before considering what the few biggest names on the relief market will pull down.

Rodney said he knows Torii Hunter a little bit, as well as Ervin Santana, Jorge Polanco, Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano. He also had a chat with Bartolo Colon last year, and the topic came up about playing the game well past one’s athletic prime.

“I feel like I’m 29 today,” Rodney said during a conference call Friday. “And we’ve got a good chance in the division this year,” Rodney said.

Even at age 40, Rodney can still bring it on the mound. He racked up 39 saves last year with the Diamondbacks, and his 28.1% strikeout rate topped all Twins relievers in 2017. The Twins signed an aging fireballer last year, but Bartolo Colon reinvented himself as a pitcher long before he wore a Twins uniform. Rodney has evolved throughout the years, too, but he’s still armed with a fastball that tops 95 mph on average, according to Brooks Baseball.

The one downside with Rodney is that he’ll make things a little interesting. He tends to walk a lot of hitters, and that puts runners on base in the waning moments of games. Rodney’s walk rate in the untrustworthy category — like Dellin Betances last year (16.9%) — but it is higher than usual for a closer at 11.3%. The only Twins reliever to pitch at least 20 innings and walk hitters more often than Rodney last year was Michael Tonkin.