Miguel Sano accused of sexual assault, MLB investigating allegations against third baseman

A Twin Cities photographer accused Miguel Sano of sexually assaulting her in 2015 in a Twitter post on Thursday, and Major League Baseball responded by saying it was investigating the allegations against the Twins third baseman.

“We are aware of the allegations and are now in the process of looking into it,” MLB spokesman Mike Teevan said in a statement posted on ESPN’s website.

Betsy Bissen, who has worked as a freelance photographer for the Twins Daily website, wrote that the incident happened following an autograph session at a Twin Cities mall, and that Sano grabbed her by the wrist and tried to pull her inside a bathroom and kiss her several times. “No, he didn’t rape me, but he sure did assault me,” Bissen wrote.

Sano is listed at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds and Bissen said trying to fend him off left her, “sore all over from having to fight off this athlete that thought he was entitled to take advantage of me against my will.”

In a statement issued to TMZ on Thursday, Sano said: “I unequivocally deny the allegation made against me today — it never happened. I have the utmost respect for women, especially those working in professional sports, and I deeply sympathize with anyone who has experienced sexual harassment. There is no place for it in our society.”

The Twins responded with their own statement: “Today the Minnesota Twins were made aware of allegations involving Miguel Sano at an offsite appearance during the 2015 season. The Twins, along with Major League Baseball, take these allegations very seriously. Until more information is gathered, the Twins will have no further comment.”

Bissen, who said the Twins knew nothing of the incident before Thursday, wrote that Sano said he had first noticed her when she was working Twins games in the first-base camera well that season.

At the autograph event, Bissen wrote Sano began flirting with her but she did not reciprocate. After Sano was done signing, Bissen said Sano decided he wanted to go to the Apple store in the mall and that he grabbed her wrist to make her accompany him.

After leaving the Apple store and heading toward the car waiting for Sano and his agent, Sano decided he wanted to use the restroom. He asked where it was and when Bissen pointed at the door, she said, Sano grabbed her by the wrist.

“The athlete took that as a signal that I wanted him to grab me and try to take me back through that door,” Bissen wrote. “I pulled back as he held onto my wrist. It hurt, how badly he was grasping at my wrist, but he wouldn’t let go. I wasn’t going to give up my fight though. He then leaned down and tried to kiss me, more than once. Every time he did, I said no and kept pulling back. I was in a squatted position with my wrist throbbing. I screamed, no one came to help me.”

Bissen wrote that Sano “finally gave up after a solid ten mins of fighting to pull me thru that door. … Every time I have to hear how great people think Miguel Sano is, I’m reminded of how awful he actually is and how he hurt me.”

Bissen, who now works as a photographer for the St. Paul Saints, said that she did tell some who are close to her about the incident but was not ready to make it public until Thursday. Bissen’s post gained immediate local and national attention. She included the “#MeToo” hashtag with her tweet, something that has become more common as women come forward to publicize their experiences and the widespread nature of sexual assaults.

Sano, 24, is coming off a 2017 season in which he hit .264 with 28 home runs, 77 runs batted in and was named to the American League All-Star team for the first time. Sano missed 37 games late in the season after suffering a stress reaction in his left shin when he fouled a ball off his leg in August. He was not active for the Twins’ wild card loss to the Yankees and underwent surgery in November to insert a rod into his leg to help strengthen the lower portion.

Twins general manager Thad Levine said last week during a “Town Hall” meeting televised by Fox Sports North that Sano already was in Fort Myers, Fla., at the Twins’ spring training complex preparing for the 2018 season.

There is a chance that MLB’s investigation of the incident could lead to discipline against Sano.

The league and the Players Association came to an agreement on a policy covering domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse in 2015. Under that policy, commissioner Rob Manfred can decide to hand down appropriate discipline, with no minimum or maximum penalty, according to ESPN. The player would then have the right to challenge that punishment before an arbitration panel.