Rehabbing reliever Nick Burdi sees the opportunity in ‘new scenery’ with Pirates

On Thursday, the Twins lost flamethrowing relief prospect Nick Burdi to the Pirates, after he was taken with the third pick in the Rule 5 draft by Philadelphia and later traded to Pittsburgh.

The draft was the culmination of a roller coaster 2017 for Burdi. After an arm injury wiped out nearly all of 2016, Burdi pitched extremely well at the start of the 2017 season. He had an 0.53 ERA and very good 32.8% strikeout rate in 17 games, while walking just 6.6% of hitters he faced last year. Burdi, it seemed, was back to being the pitcher that was rated a top 100 prospect in 2015 and seen as a candidate to be fast-tracked to the majors.

Then came another arm injury at the end of May that required Tommy John surgery and ended his year.

Still, with a 100 mph fastball and outstanding minor league numbers, Burdi was seen as a strong candidate to be chosen in the Rule 5 draft, with teams willing to be patient while he rehabs. He said he knew there was a good chance he’d be selected in the days leading up to the draft, and is eager to be on a 40-man roster with an eye toward returning to the mound by the end of 2018.

“I’m really excited,” he said. “Obviously this is a really good opportunity for my career and to grow, get with a new organization and get some new scenery and kind of just see what lies ahead.”

If he’s on the Pirates roster for the full season — including at least 90 days on the active roster — he’ll be a member of the Pirates. If he doesn’t, the Pirates could offer him back to the Twins for a small price, or the two clubs could work out a trade.

“I would have loved to have made it up there with [the Twins],” he said. “Plans don’t always work out the way they’re supposed to.”

In July, the Twins had reportedly tried to trade him to Atlanta for Jaime Garcia, but the trade failed to materialize after the Braves looked at his medical information. Atlanta, of course, new that Burdi was recovering from Tommy John surgery, but apparently balked after looking at his medicals.

“I think obviously the front office, that’s their decision on who gets traded and what happens with trades,” Burdi said Thursday after the Rule 5 draft. “It didn’t work out the way it was supposed to. There’s not much you can really do. I wasn’t upset about it or anything. I think the [Garcia] trade not happening kind of led to what happened today.”

In some ways, taking on Burdi is similar to the Twins’ signing of Michael Pineda. Both are on similar timelines in their rehab, likely returning late in the 2018 season. Burdi’s surgery took place at the end of May, suggesting he could be pitching in games after the All-Star break.

“I just finished up throwing from 75 feet, so I’ll be at 90 feet next and I should be scheduled to [pitch] off a mound in either late February or early March,” he said. “Since the surgery I’ve gained about 25 pounds. I feel like I’m in really good shape, working hard, and just getting ready for the 2018 season and pitching for the Pirates at some point.”

Earlier this year, Burdi talked about having a more compact delivery in hopes of curtailing his arm issues. Burdi continues to tweak some things as he rehabs this offseason, and has a clearer sense of what may have been causing his arm issues.

“I’ve been working on some lower half stuff, trying not to fly open as much,” he said. “But I think the strides I made this past season were a huge help. Talking with doctors and video guys it just sounded like the damage that I did to my UCL previously from the way I threw was kind of enough damage to have happen what ultimately happened [Tommy John surgery].”