Report: Miguel Sano accuser will speak with MLB

Betsy Bissen, the Twin Cities-based photographer who Thursday accused Miguel Sano of assaulting her two years ago following an autograph session at a local mall, soon will be contacted by Major League Baseball to discuss what happened, according to a report by Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.

Bissen told Yahoo she would speak with investigators from the league and describe her account of the incident in which she said Sano grabbed her wrist and tried to kiss her multiple times. Bissen broke her silence about the 2015 event on Thursday posting to Twitter a description of what happened.

Sano issued a denial to TMZ and the Twins also issued a statement saying they had been “made aware of (the) allegations ,” adding, “until more information is gathered, the Twins will have no further comment.”

Bissen confirmed she did not make the Twins aware of what had happened.

Passan reports that five people, including teammates, ex-teammates and confidants, with whom Sano has spent time, characterized Sano as someone who saw the pursuit of women as sport. None of these people accused Sano of sexual assault or could confirm Bissen’s account of what happened in 2015. One of Passan’s sources described Sano as a “ticking time bomb,” when it came to his pursuit of women.

Passan’s piece also got into how the #MeToo movement inspired Bissen to tell her story. Passan added: “All 30 teams, and everyone at the league office, figured this moment was coming, that the reckoning redefining the treatment of women across America would sweep its way through a sporting culture filled with immature millionaires whose overgrown senses of entitlement are surpassed only by their capacity to make terrible decisions.”

According to Passan, the Sano case could be a standard bearer for the league in part because the legal system isn’t involved here.

The league and the Players Association came to an agreement on a policy covering domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse in 2015. Under that policy, commissioner Rob Manfred can decide to hand down appropriate discipline, with no minimum or maximum penalty. The player would then have the right to challenge that punishment before an arbitration panel.