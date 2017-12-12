Report: Twins among ‘high volume’ of interested clubs regarding trade talks for Rays ace Chris Archer

The Twins have a clear need to upgrade their pitching staff, both the starters and also the bullpen. Chris Archer would be a good start.

With the MLB Winter Meetings underway, the Twins are among the clubs that have contributed to a “high volume of interest” in Archer, according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times. That list includes the Braves, Brewers, Cardinals, Cubs “and others,” according to Rays beat writer Marc Topkin.

Archer would be a fascinating addition for a team that showed it’s ready to make a run at the postseason with an 85-win campaign last year. Over the past three seasons, Archer has a 3.77 ERA and has averaged more than 200 innings per season. He’s also got a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate.

I wrote at length about Chris Archer in a column over the weekend, in which I used Archer as an example of one route the Twins could go to improve their starting rotation. I asked the question: If you’re the Twins, would you rather have Chris Archer or Jake Arrieta? A better way of asking that question might be: If you’re the Twins, would you rather pay money to sign a free agent or pay out the nose in terms of prospects to land a top-shelf pitcher?

If costs were the same, most would choose Archer. But it’s not exactly clear what kind of trade demands the Rays will have over their cost-controlled star. Not only is Archer just 29 years old, he’s also on a contract that will pay him less than $34 million over the next four seasons — including two team options in the final two seasons. That deal looks today like a fantastic bargain. And it’s one reason the Rays can line up their suitors and ask for the moon and the stars.