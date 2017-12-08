Report: Twins to sign one of the former Braves prospects that was released after rules violation

The Twins have agreed to a $2.5 million deal with Yunior Severino, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez.

Sources: Severino has agreed to a $2.5 million deal with the Twins. The deal has not been finalized and is pending a physical. https://t.co/cEoQoiLhXb — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) December 8, 2017

Severino, 18, is a switch hitter from the Dominican Republic. He got his feet wet in pro ball in the Dominican Summer League, and then he hit .286/.345/.444 in 48 games of Rookie-ball for the Braves.

The reported deal is pending a physical, which is a non-trivial detail. The Twins voided the contract of Jelfry Marte, an international free agent believed to have been signed over the summer. But a problem with his vision reportedly arose during his physical, and the $3 million deal was called off.

After voiding Marte’s contract, the Twins had roughly $3.25 million remaining to sign players to bonuses during this year’s international free agency period. They sent $1 million apiece to the Angels and the Mariners in exchange for a couple of prospects. The $1 million that went to the Angels probably helped the Angels land Japan’s two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani.

Those two trades left the Twins with about $1.25 million to spend before the budget refreshes on July 2. That’s not enough money to get a $2.5 million deal done with Severino, so assuming the report is correct, one of two things is happening here:

Either the Twins plan to trade for some more money this year to get that deal across the finish line. Or they’ll use their 2018-19 international free agency budget, which is allowed by MLB rules, to sign the former Braves prospect Severino.

I believe that rule was put into place so as not to limit the market for players released by Atlanta. It was the Braves that skirted rules, MLB decided, and they probably didn’t want to punish the players a much as the club. So the players got to keep their original signing bonus, agree to another, and the market was infused with cash by the rule that allowed clubs to spend next year’s budget as well.

If indeed the Twins spent next year’s budget on Severino, they could still make a play for another international free agent that’s still out there on the market — perhaps even Marte, if he’d agree to that.