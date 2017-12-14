Reports: Twins sign former Diamondbacks closer – and longtime Detroit Tiger – Fernando Rodney

The Twins have made an addition to a bullpen that needed some more late-inning options. Fernando Rodney is the newest member of the Minnesota Twins.

Rodney, who will be 41 years old on opening day, served as the closer for the Diamondbacks for much of the year in 2017. He racked up 39 saves with a 4.23 ERA on a club that made the postseason last year. So he checks the boxes for big-game experience and closing experience.

Craig Mish of SiriusXM radio first reported the deal between the Twins and Rodney. The contract is pending a physical, which is expected to take place Friday, according to MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger. Jon Heyman has the contract details, which includes a second-year option for Minnesota.

Rodney deal is $4.5M for one year plus option with twins. 4.25 base in 2018 with chance to go to 6M. 4.25 option in 2019 with 250K buyout. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 14, 2017

That option year actually makes the deal more interesting in my opinion. The Twins are essentially taking a low-risk gamble on a guy with good numbers that will turn 41 in March. Rodney still brings it at his age, and if he puts together another nice season, then the Twins have the choice to bring back an affordable reliever for one more year.

You’ll most likely remember Rodney from his tour with the Tigers from 2002-09, where every one of his 37 saves in ’09 was punctuated with a fake arrow being shot into the sky in celebration. Then he bounced around the Majors, with stops with the Angels, Rays, Mariners, Cubs, Padres, Marlins and finally the Diamondbacks. The Twins will be his eighth MLB club in his 16-year career.

Rodney can strike out hitters, and he also walks them at a dangerous clip. His 28.1% strikeout rate is good but not elite. Among qualified relievers last year, Rodney ranked 43rd in strikeout rate — although he would have ranked first in the Twins’ bullpen. The bigger trouble with Rodney has always been his walks issue. In the 2017 Twins bullpen, only Michael Tonkin walked hitters more often than Rodney did in Arizona. Rodney walked 11.3% of hitters he faced last year, which no doubt contributed to his inflated ERA.

Combined in the past three seasons, Rodney’s posted a 4.12 ERA in 183 1/3 innings with 80 saves on 5 different teams. He’s got a 24.9% strikeout rate and a high 11.6% walk rate. (His strikeouts-per-9-innings looks so nice in part because he faces more hitters each inning.)

There’s good and bad with this signing for the Twins. Rodney will add another arm that you like in the late innings of games. He’ll be cost effective for one season. He makes the bullpen better. But it’s not an elite arm the Twins are adding, and so there’s probably still more work to do to get the bullpen to where the Twins want it next year.