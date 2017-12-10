St. Paul native and Twins great Jack Morris is headed to Cooperstown

Jack Morris is a Hall of Famer.

The St. Paul-native, former Twins great and 3-time World Series champion who won the best pitcher’s duel ever waited a long time for his moment. But now it’s here. Morris was elected to Cooperstown alongside Alam Trammell on Sunday, after a vote by the Modern Era Committee. It’s the first time since 2001 that the committee has elected a living former player.

Morris is a controversial pick in some circles. On one hand, he was a horse’s horse, a bulldog who finished games at a time in which it was much more common than it is today. And he won Game 7 of the 1991 World Series with the Twins by pitching a 10-inning masterpiece of a shutout, which is widely considered one of the beset games in World Series history. He beat Hall of Famer John Smotlz in that game. And with that win, “Blackjack” etched his name in Twins lore forever despite only pitching one season in Minnesota.

On the other hand, Morris also owned a career 3.90 ERA, which is now the highest among pitchers in basbeall’s Hall of Fame. Morris has become famous over the years for his criticism of the way some stats were used to argue against him in his 15 years on the regular Hall of Fame ballot, voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America. He failed to gain admittance that way, based at least in part on the fact that his ERA looks good and not Hall-caliber great.

But Morris won’t have to wage those battles any longer. The current FSN color commentator can rest easy in the knowledge that he’ll officially be inducted into Cooperstown in July, alongside his former Tigers teammate Trammell.

In addition to the 1991 World Series with the Twins, Morris won baseball’s biggest prize with the Tigers in 1984 and again with the Blue Jays in 1992.

Morris appeared on 14 of 16 Modern Era ballots. The rest of the class of 2018, voted on by the BBWAA, will be announced next month.