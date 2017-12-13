Who could the Twins add in the Rule 5 draft? Here are 5 pitchers to target

MLB’s Rule 5 draft will take place Thursday morning at the winter meetings in Orlando. After having the first pick in last year’s Rule 5 draft, the Twins will have the No. 20 selection this year following their 85-win season in 2017. Last year, the Twins acquired RHP Justin Haley from the Red Sox (via a draft-day trade with San Diego). Haley had a 6.00 ERA in 18 innings with the Twins, but was eventually returned to Boston in July when Minnesota needed his 40-man roster spot.

Before we get too deep in the weeds on players Minnesota could gain and lose Thursday, here’s a brief refresher on how the Rule 5 draft works: Any player who isn’t on a team’s 40-man roster and has been in their organization for either three or four years (depending on how old they were when they were drafted), is eligible to be selected. A player selected in the draft must spend the entirety of the following season in the majors, or be offered back to their original club. Additionally, the player must spend at least 90 days of that season on the active big league roster, to prevent teams from stashing their selections on the DL.

The Rule 5 draft doesn’t often produce big name players, though there are some notable exceptions. The Twins famously acquired Johan Santana via the Rule 5 in 1999. Other notable selections include Jose Bautista, Josh Hamilton, Darren O’Day, and Joakim Soria.

It’s very possible the Twins won’t draft anyone Thursday. With three open 40-man spots and a desire to upgrade their bullpen, though, they may take a flier on an available arm and let him compete for a roster spot in spring training. In theory, they could select a position player as well, but with their lineup and bench mostly set for next season, my guess is they’d be less likely to venture down that path. The Twins also aren’t in a position to draft a low-minors project and let him occupy a bullpen spot all year as he develops, the way they did with Santana. They’re trying to win in 2018, which means preference will be given to MLB-ready pitchers who’ve seen success in the high minors. With that in mind, here’s a look at five Rule 5-eligible arms who could make sense for the Twins.

Anyelo Gomez, RHP, Yankees

Gomez is yet another reliever in the Yankees’ system with a high-90s fastball. That fastball, along with a swing-and-miss changeup, helped Gomez rack up 87 strikeouts in 70.1 IP across four levels last year, including Triple-A. He had a 1.92 ERA, 1.024 WHIP, and gave up just two home runs all season. Gomez had minor control issues (2.7 BB/9), but showed improvement in his age-24 season relative to his career. It’s fair to say in many organizations Gomez would have been added to the 40-man, but the Yankees’ embarrassment of riches in the bullpen made him expendable. Gomez would be a great find for the Twins if he fell to them at No. 20.

Cale Coshow, RHP, Yankees

Like Gomez, Coshow is a hard-throwing reliever who racked up big strikeout totals in AA and AAA last season while flashing a fastball that touched 100 MPH. In 60 IP, the 25-year-old Coshow had 76 strikeouts and a 3.75 ERA, and gave up just four home runs. Those numbers weren’t enough to earn Coshow a 40-man spot with New York, although his high walk rate (3.6 BB/9) and WHIP (1.583) likely made the decision easier for Brian Cashman. Nevertheless, his big arm would be a nice low-risk acquisition for an organization that’s still searching for high-velocity pitching.

Burch Smith, RHP, Rays

Smith, who reached the majors in 2013 with San Diego, is already 27, and missed all of 2015 and 2016 with arm issues. Last year, though, he pitched very well at two levels of minor league ball, making it to Triple-A Durham and getting an invite to the Arizona Fall League. Splitting his innings between High-A and Triple-A, Smith had a 2.40 ERA, 1.118 WHIP and 8.9 K/9 while displaying a mid-90s fastball. In 20.1 IP in the AFL, he had a 1.13 WHIP and 12.8 K/9. Like Coshow, Smith struggles with command. He had a 3.8 BB/9 in the minors last season, and a 4.8 BB/9 in the AFL. Smith has been a starter throughout his minor league career, which could make him a good fit as a long-man in the Twins’ bullpen.

Caleb Dirks, RHP, Braves

Dirks’ ERA in Triple-A last year was relatively high at 4.02 (7 of the 18 runs he allowed came in two outings), but the rest of his numbers were strong. In 40.1 IP, Dirks had a 1.190 WHIP and 10.0 K/9, with a 2.9 BB/9. Dirks’ career minor league ERA is 1.91, and his career K/9 is 10.4. He’s been good at every level, and his minor league numbers are similar to current bullpen candidates Alan Busenitz and John Curtiss.

Tyler Pike, LHP, Braves

The Twins’ bullpen lacked a lefty specialist last season, and with Ryan O’Rourke–who missed all of 2017 following Tommy John surgery–signing with the Orioles, that role still needs to be filled in 2018. Tyler Pike could fit the bill. Pike struck out nearly a third of the 156 left-handed hitters he faced last year, holding them to a .196/.282/.290 clip. Pike hasn’t pitched above Double-A, so the Twins would be gambling that his success could translate to the big leagues, but if they want to draft a LOOGY candidate to evaluate in spring training, Pike would be a good choice.

Who could the Twins lose?

In my view, there are two pitchers who the Twins are at risk of losing in the Rule 5 draft. Although prospects Lewin Diaz (1B/DH), Luke Bard (RHP), and Kohl Stewart (RHP) are all available, there are enough question marks—either due to lack of progress or injuries—that I’d be surprised if any team selected them. Stewart, the No. 4 overall choice in the 2013 draft, is probably the biggest name of the three, but his strikeout numbers have plummeted and he’s struggled with injuries throughout his career. So, who could be with a new organization by the end of the week?

Nick Burdi, RHP

After arm issues wiped out almost all of his 2016 season, Burdi had a phenomenal start to 2017. In 17 IP, Burdi had a 0.53 ERA, 10.6 K/9, and was flashing the 100 MPH fastball that made him a top-100 prospect in 2015. Unfortunately for Burdi, a torn UCL in May required Tommy John surgery, ending his season. Burdi won’t be back until mid-season next year, but MLB rules would allow him to begin the season on the MLB DL, should he be drafted. Burdi has the talent and numbers to pitch in the big leagues, and would be a low-risk investment for a team willing to be patient during his rehab process.

Jake Reed, RHP

Reed profiles similarly to Burdi, though probably with a lower ceiling and higher floor. He has an upper-90s fastball and misses bats—his career K/9 is 8.6. Reed had a good year last season (2.13 ERA, 1.184 WHIP, 7.8 K/9) across Double-A and Triple-A, and had he had better control (4.0 BB/9) the Twins likely would have selected his contract in September. He’s shown enough upside, though, to make him a good choice for a rebuilding team looking to develop young arms.