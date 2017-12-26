Twins add veteran arm to bullpen, agreeing to terms with lefthander Zach Duke

The Twins and lefthanded reliever Zach Duke have agreed to terms on a deal, according to multiple reports.

Duke began his big-league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2005 and also has pitched for Arizona, Washington, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis. He was traded to the Cardinals by Chicago during the 2016 season and last year went 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 27 relief appearances and 18 1/3 innings. He has been primarily a relief pitcher since leaving the Pirates after the 2010 season.

Duke, who will turn 35 on April 19, did not pitch in his first game last season until July 21 after undergoing surgery to repair a forearm flexor muscle and the UCL in his left arm in October 2016. FanGraphs found that Duke’s return to pitching 287 days after the procedure was the fastest of any big-league pitcher in the previous decade.

Duke will join Buddy Boshers, Gabriel Moya and Taylor Rogers as the potential lefthanded options in the Twins’ bullpen.

Duke becomes the third free-agent pitcher to sign with the Twins this offseason. The team earlier agreed to deals with starter Michael Pineda and closer Fernando Rodney. Pineda, who received a two-year, $10 million, is recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in July and might not be able to pitch until the 2019 season.