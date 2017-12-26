LISTEN NOW

Twins add veteran arm to bullpen, agreeing to terms with lefthander Zach Duke

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd December 26, 2017 12:38 am

The Twins and lefthanded reliever Zach Duke have agreed to terms on a deal, according to multiple reports.

Duke began his big-league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2005 and also has pitched for Arizona, Washington, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis. He was traded to the Cardinals by Chicago during the 2016 season and last year went 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 27 relief appearances and 18 1/3 innings. He has been primarily a relief pitcher since leaving the Pirates after the 2010 season.

Duke, who will turn 35 on April 19, did not pitch in his first game last season until July 21 after undergoing surgery to repair a forearm flexor muscle and the UCL in his left arm in October 2016. FanGraphs found that Duke’s return to pitching 287 days after the procedure was the fastest of any big-league pitcher in the previous decade.

Duke will join Buddy Boshers, Gabriel Moya and Taylor Rogers as the potential lefthanded options in the Twins’ bullpen.

Duke becomes the third free-agent pitcher to sign with the Twins this offseason. The team earlier agreed to deals with starter Michael Pineda and closer Fernando Rodney.  Pineda, who received a two-year, $10 million, is recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in July and might not be able to pitch until the 2019 season.

  • Mike Link

    This new FO has really been lighting things up. What an exciting Cold Stove League this has been. And now they are talking about Napoli. Please tell me this is all just a holiday joke. FO has been given a great young roster and I all I can hope for right now is that they get out of the way and let those young players play. Kinley, Napoli, Duke, an injured Pineda and a 41 year old closer plus numerous coaches to coach coaches. What an off season.

    • Katherine

