Twins lose Nick Burdi and Luke Bard in Rule 5 draft, add reliever from the Marlins system

The Twins added a right-handed pitcher from the Marlins system Thursday during the Major League Rule 5 Draft. Tyler Kinley now joins the Twins organization, and he’ll need to stay on the 25-man roster all season for the Twins to retain his rights — or else he’s offered back to Miami for a small amount of money.

In addition to adding Kinley, the Twins also lost Nick Burdi to the Phillies and Luke Bard to the Angels, two high-level relief prospects that the Twins chose not to protect on their Major League roster. Burdi had Tommy John surgery last summer, so he’ll likely begin the season on the disabled list. MLB rules dictate that he’ll need to spend at least 90 days on the 25-man active roster, so it’s not like the Phillies can just keep him by stashing him on the DL all year.

You won’t find Kinley — the new Twins reliever — on any top-100 prospect lists. But he’s an interesting pitcher. Already 26 years old, Kinley split last year between High-A and Double-A in Miami’s system. In his career he’s struck out more than a batter per inning in the minor leagues, and is a former 16th round draft pick (2013).

Last year he posted a 3.54 ERA in 53 1/3 innings across the two levels, with a 72:22 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

I thought both Burdi and Bard had a shot to crack the Twins bullpen this season, but now they’ll be given a shot in another organization.