The Twins played a part in Shohei Ohtani landing with the Angels

Shohei Ohtani left a lot of money on the table when he chose to sign with the Angels this winter. Because of the way MLB’s agreement is structured, Ohtani could have waited until he turned 25 years old and then jumped to MLB as a free agent without a capped signing bonus. Instead, he’s chosen to take his two-way talents to the United States to compete against the best in the world.

That challenge, apparently, is more important to him than a big pay day.

To that end, though, the Angels remains a surprising choice to many in the industry. Even within the group of 7 finalists for Ohtani, a team like the Rangers could have paid more than the Angels when it comes to international signing bonus money. Just two weeks ago, the Angels hardly had enough international signing bonus “cap room” left to be a player in the Ohtani sweepstakes. The Twins helped them get there.

The Angels got some of the Braves signing bonus alotment in the recent Jim Johnson trade. That helped bump their cap upward. Then they got another $1 million from the Twins in exchange for outfield prospect Jacob Pearson. He was a third-round pick in last summer’s draft, although he doesn’t have much of a minor league track record to judge. He’s a 19-year-old outfielder drafted 85th overall, and batted .226/.302/.284 in 40 games in rookie ball. Even in a best case scenario, he’s likely years away from impacting the big league club.

But since the Twins were told recently that they were out on the Ohtani sweepstakes, I think they did well to turn that cap room into a minor leaguer.