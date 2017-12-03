Twins reportedly are among several teams rejected by Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani’s big-league career won’t begin with the Minnesota Twins.

Ohtani, the 23-year-old pitching and hitting sensation who has been dubbed the Babe Ruth of Japan, reportedly had his representatives inform several teams on Sunday that they were no longer in the running for his services. In addition to the Twins, the list included the Yankees, Red Sox, Athletics, Brewers, Pirates, Blue Jays, Diamondbacks and Mets.

There is growing speculation that Ohtani will end up on the West Coast and one report pointed to the Giants, Mariners or Padres as potential destinations. It’s expected that Ohtani will get a chance to both pitch and hit with the team he selects.

Ohtani dealt with ankle and quadriceps injuries in 2017, but he hit .322/.416/.588 with 22 home runs and had a 1.86 ERA with 174 strikeouts in 140 innings pitched in 2016. Ohtani’s age makes him subject to the international hard cap, meaning teams such as the Yankees and Red Sox were unable to simply make him an offer he could not refuse.

The Rangers, Yankees and Twins had the ability to pay the most to an international amateur free agent. The Rangers can agree to a maximum $3,535,000 signing bonus from their pool that covers July 2 through next June 15, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and reported by the Associated Press. New York can pay $3.25 million and the Twins $3,245,000.