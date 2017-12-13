Twins sign former Yankeees starter Michael Pineda to a 2-year deal

Michael Pineda will have to wait a while to make his Twins debut. But the peole in the team’s front office must think it’s worth the wait.

Pineda signed a 2-year contract with the Twins on Wednesday, according to the team. Pineda is expected to miss the entire 2018 season following Tommy John surgery. The contract, then, represents a chance to pay Pineda for his rehab in order to get one good season out of him in 2019.

It’s an interesting way to improve the pitching depth in the organization down the road, although it shouldn’t have much of an effect on this year’s team.

Pineda was once considered a future ace when the Mariners traded him to the Yankees after his rookie year, but he hasn’t quite delivered on that promise to this point. In parts of 5 seasons, he’s got a 4.05 ERA in 680 innings.