Wetmore: Baseball’s most fascinating ‘free agent’ has posted, 5 thoughts on the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes

Major League Baseball announced Friday that all 30 league owners approved a posting system that will allow Japanese star Shohei Ohtani, the 23-year-old ace who can also handle a bat, to be posted. That ought to be the final hurdle before he can jump from the best league in Japan to play ball in the United States.

This column won’t get into the technical details of the agreement. It’s more focused on the upcoming Ohtani sweepstakes. Despite what figures to be league-wide intrigue, Ohtani remains a somewhat mysterious figure. And yet, Friday’s agreement means that a capped bidding war is officially afoot, with a resolution expectation no later than Dec. 22.

That figures to be quite an early Christmas present for the team that strikes a deal with Ohtani. He’s been dubbed Japan’s Babe Ruth, and I wish we could collectively back away from that comparison, since Ruth has basically attained mythical stature within the sport, and beginning an MLB career with that kind of pressure borne of expectation—well, that’s a tough ask. But here we are, the hype train has left the station and all eyes will be on whatever team gets to welcome him to Major League camp in mid-February.

We opened a recent episode of our Twins-focused podcast with a bold declaration: “The five syllables that could change the future of the Twins: ‘Sho-hei Oh-ta-ni.’” While we were joking about the firmness of our conviction that Ohtani will be the next great Twins star, it’s a notion that should be taken a little more seriously. Or I think so, anyway.

Here are a few thoughts on the Ohtani sweepstakes, and what I think it could mean for the Twins.

1. For starters, you’ve maybe heard about the questionnaire.

Bit of a unique negotiating gambit, but I appreciate it. Ohtani’s new representatives – Nez Balelo and CAA, a U.S.-based sports agency – asked teams to submit answers to a few questions about how Ohtani might fit with that organization. I believe that’s with the hope that each team’s answers would weed out the pretenders from teams that actually take seriously the chance to land Ohtani. But it leads to an obvious follow-up question: How many teams would actually make sense for Ohtani?

There’s been a bunch of speculation and I should say right up front that I don’t have any inside information to advance those discussions further than they’ve already been pushed. I will say I think we’re making a pretty big collective assumption that someone might obviously prefer to play in L.A. as opposed to Minneapolis in the summer. That seems to me like a big assumption, anyway.

I also think we can likely rule out money as a primary driving force behind the decision. If money was the biggest motivator, Ohtani would stand to make a whole lot more of it if he simply played well in Japan for the next two seasons, and then could be posted under a system that didn’t cap his international signing bonus (since he would have reached the threshold age of 25).

Estimates I’ve read say that the decision to make the jump now is costing him at least $100 million in salary – and it could be more than that. So, anyway, I think it’s important to acknowledge that while we’re conditioned to assume that money is a significant driver in any decision like this, perhaps some rich people get to a point where enough is enough and the quality of career and life are far more important considerations.

To that end, I’ll be curious to see if any team makes its questionnaire available for public consumption. I’d honestly be fascinated to see the selling points that go beyond financial – especially for a team like the Twins.

2. Here are the 6 teams that I could see as a good fit for Ohtani, as well as my methodology.

-Texas Rangers

-New York Yankees

-Minnesota Twins

-Seattle Mariners

-Baltimore Orioles

-Boston Red Sox

How’d I come up with those teams? Nothing fancy, really. I think if I’m representing Ohtani – and I’m operating under the assumption that he wants to give this a go as a pitcher and as a hitter at the highest level of competition in the world – then I see all 15 National League teams as being at a distinct disadvantage. I don’t know that for sure. Since I don’t know the guy, we’re going to have to make some guesses.

We’re left with 15 A.L. clubs. I cut out the A’s and the Rays, because if I have the choice of any employer in an industry, I think that I’d want one with a little more stability and better future prospects. A nice workplace should be at least a part of the employment decision. The whole stadium situation would be enough uncertainty to knock me off the scent of those two teams. Down to 13.

Then I cut the group in half again when I eliminated teams with less than $400,000 to spend on international signing bonuses this year. (Note: Teams could trade for extra space, but I don’t know how likely that is in the final three weeks left to negotiate. The Angels did just make a trade to acquire some bonus spending money, but I haven’t seen a dollar figure on that trade yet, and the most it could leave Los Angeles with to spend is still less than $500,000; it would be a lot of fun to see Ohtani play with Mike Trout, though!)

That financial constraint – another assumption on my part – left us with the six teams mentioned above, ranging in financial resources from Boston’s reported $460,000 to spend on signing bonuses all the way up to Texas’s $3.53 million. Then again, maybe money is not only a small factor, maybe it’s a total non-factor. I don’t know.

3. What caliber of team does Ohtani wish to play for?

It’s another question that I don’t have a good answer to share. But I can’t get out of my head a rumor that I read in one of Buster Olney’s columns this winter. Olney couched it by saying that there’s some reasonable doubt as to whether this is truthful or if it was just made up and has passed around the industry like a wonky game of Telephone.

The unfounded rumor was that perhaps Ohtani would prefer to play for a team that isn’t yet at the top of the sport, rather than step into an easy-bake championship situation. The Astros, for example, could be seen as less desirable than the Brewers. If your goal was to be a difference maker on a championship team, well, the Astros just proved they can do it without you. The Brewers couldn’t last year.

I’m not building any part of my logical argument on this rumor, since I don’t know if it holds any water at all. All I’m saying is that I can’t really stop thinking about it as I follow this story unfold. The Twins, by the way, would fit the mold of that team that’s on the come as opposed to already there.

4. Another rumor that I saw surface Friday: Does Ohtani want help?

MLB’s Jon Morosi corroborated a rumor with several MLB executives that Ohtani may want to play for a team that does not already employ a Japanese star.

That goes against the previous assumption that having a star from Japan like Yu Darvish or Masahiro Tanaka would be a distinct advantage for any team trying to recruit Ohtani’s services. If I was going to work in another country, I think I’d want somebody from a similar walk of life to help me out. Show me the ropes, let me know how the written and unwritten rules in a new place differ from the ones that I’ve grown up with. But maybe that’s not the case for Ohtani. Again, I’m not sure.

I do know that if that’s true, the Twins don’t have a Japanese star on their roster. That is, unless they agree to terms with Yu Darvish in free agency. (Wouldn’t it be interesting if that belief turns out to be true and a team would have to effectively choose between Darvish and Ohtani? Even though I think Darvish is getting unfairly criticized this winter – and Ohtani is basically one big unknown – I think it’d be a fairly easy decision to choose Ohtani considering the relative price tag.)

5. “Ridiculous” MLB Pipeline grades

Here’s why there’s so much hullabaloo over the Ohtani sweepstakes. He combines three things that on their own would be worth a look: 1) His combination of power and speed would make him an interesting position player prospect; 2) he apparently has the arsenal to be a legitimate ace on the mound; and 3) unlike a typical bidding war in which the winner might live to regret the purchase, Ohtani’s sweepstakes have a maximum amount of money that can legally be spent in Year 1 – inviting even modest spending franchises to have a seat at the poker table.

I was listening to a recent MLB Pipeline podcast with Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo, in which Callis gave his scouting grades on Ohtani, on the 20-80 scouting scale.

As a pitcher:

Fastball: 80

Slider: 65

Splitter: 65

Curve: 50

Changeup: 50

Overall: 70 (which is ace-level)

As a hitter:

Raw Power: 80

Game Power: 65

Speed: 65

Arm: 80

Hit: 50

Overall: 60

MLB.com is considering him the top pitching prospect in the game and also the No. 4 outfield prospect. That’s a pretty nice asset to add to the portfolio for about $24 million in Year 1 costs. Could he be a bust? Sure, it’s possible. But teams take that risk all the time with prospects, and the fact that he wants to both pitch and hit – and the fact that he’s succeeded against some high-level competition – both look like check marks in his favor.

5. The pitcher-hitter dynamic

I’m guessing it will be important to him to have a team agree to give him a shot to be a pitcher and a hitter. Mayo, in that MLB Pipeline podcast, said that some teams like him better as a hitter, which surprises me. But again – my perception of him is based on never having seen him play in person.

The Twins were at the center of a lively discussion over evolving beliefs about pitcher-hitter two-way players about six months ago as well. They had the top choice in the draft and were believed to be considering a handful of players – including two-way high school star Hunter Greene and two-way college star Brendan McKay.

They eventually drafted prep shortstop Royce Lewis, who was not considering a trip to the mound as a pro. Still, if they’d picked one of those other two top draft prospects, I got the sense that the Twins, under Derek Falvey, were open to at least entertaining the idea.

Here’s what VP of Player Personall, Mike Radcliffe, said on The Scoop podcast with Darren Wolfson in the weeks leading up to the draft when asked about McKay:

“That is a very unique situation, for a two-way talent to be considered at the level we’re talking about here, either or both ways,” Radcliffe said. “So that makes it even more important for us to take it to the end and do our due diligence. He’s a very talented player, and we are watching him both ways. … He has the talent to be successful at either spot.”

McKay was a power-hitting first baseman and an ace lefty on the mound for Louisville. What would have happened if they selected him first overall and scouts in the organization disagreed about whether he should be a pitcher or a hitter?

“You don’t have to break the tie. He’s talented both ways and we’re watching him both ways,” Radcliff said. “We don’t just show up on Friday when he pitches and that’s it. We watch him hit as well all through the week. So that process might continue all the way into his career, whatever team is lucky enough to get him, you know, we’ll see.” “Unique situation. He’s a talented player both ways and we’ll see how that plays out come June and beyond,” Radcliff said.

So that’s no guarantee that they would have let McKay try to do both professionally. Nor is it a guarantee that it would have happened if they picked prep star Hunter Greene with that top selection. But the view that Radcliffe shared was a far cry from a hard-line stance that no players would do both, or that there’s a reason there aren’t pros doing both in the modern game.

All of this is a long way of saying that I think the Twins would be open to the idea of Ohtani giving it a try. Falvey is all about not ruling out things prematurely. I don’t know if he’d succeed at the highest level of competition doing both – baseball is hard. But it opens up an awful lot of interesting possibilities if Ohtani’s allowed to try, and succeeds, at the tall task of being a two-way star in the Major Leagues.

