Zulgad: Twins are wise to explore their options when it comes to Miguel Sano

The Twins held a “Town Hall” meeting at Target Field last week that was televised by Fox Sports North and provided much of what you would expect from such a gathering.

Derek Falvey, the Twins’ chief baseball officer, and Thad Levine, the general manager, spent the first half-hour of the show reflecting on the success of the 2017 season and optimistically looking ahead to 2018.

There was, however, at least one interesting moment. That occurred when Levine answered Anthony LaPanta’s question about Miguel Sano and the fact the big third baseman has had trouble staying healthy the past two seasons.

“I think he’s one of the most spectacular players in the game right now,” Levine said. “What we saw in the first half of the season we think is very indicative of what we’re going to see moving forward. (His shin) injury was significant, and I think he fought as hard as he could to get back out on the field and help us win.

“I think it killed him that he wasn’t able to play down the stretch and in that (playoff) game in New York. I think that’s going to drive him this offseason. The surgery was extremely successful.

“We’re given every cause for optimism that he’s going to be fine moving forward. He’s already down in Fort Myers right now singularly dedicated to working out there all offseason and getting healthy for next year. So I think we’re very optimistic about the future for Miguel Sano.”

What is interesting is you could hear Levine saying the exact same thing as he tries to get a king’s ransom for Sano from a potential trade partner.

Confirmation that this might be the case came this week when Darren Wolfson reported on 1500 ESPN that the Twins have brought up Sano in discussions with select teams to get an idea on his value while he still can be marketed as a third baseman.

Before everyone questions Falvey and Levine’s sanity, keep in mind they are only doing their jobs. Nobody is looking to give away a player who is dominant at the plate when he’s going well, but if the Twins can get a starting pitcher, such as the Rays’ Chris Archer, in return they would be foolish not to consider it. The righthander is 29 years old, has made more than 30 starts in each of the past four years and has as many as four remaining years of team control (two guaranteed years and two team options) at a reasonable price.

Archer would shoot to the top of the Twins’ rotation and give them a top three that would include Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios.

There are already some comparing any deal involving Sano to the Twins’ decision to give up on David Ortiz in December 2002. There is a large difference here, of course, considering Twins got nothing in return for Ortiz.

Sano is only 24 and three seasons into his big-league career continues to have massive potential both figuratively and literally. That’s part of the issue and the reason why Falvey and Levine likely feel as if they should at least begin examining their options.

Sano was limited to 116 games two years ago. Last season that number shrunk to 114 games. He missed 37 games down the stretch because of a stress reaction in his left shin that occurred in August when he fouled ball off his leg.

Sano attempted to play in a three-game series against the Tigers at the end of the regular season, but that did not go well and he sat out the Twins’ wild card loss to the Yankees. Sano underwent surgery in November and had a rod inserted to help strengthen his lower leg.

Sano made his first All-Star appearance last season. He was hitting .276 with a .368 on-base percentage, .538 slugging percentage and had 21 home runs and 62 runs batted in with 120 strikeouts in 82 games at the break. Limited to only 32 games after, Sano hit .236/.312/.431 with seven home runs, 15 RBIs and 53 strikeouts.

Injuries can be considered bad luck, but there is another factor and that’s Sano’s weight. Star Tribune columnist Jim Souhan received criticism last summer when he wrote about the concern in the organization regarding Sano’s weight and whether that contributed to his injury.

Souhan’s column wasn’t based solely on opinion, but rather included genuine worry from the team. Souhan later wrote that a Twins official had told him Sano’s weight had risen to 290 pounds, despite the fact it was listed at 260. It wasn’t the first time reports had surfaced about Sano weighing more than the Twins wanted.

Sano’s greatest value will come while he is able to play third base, but a 24-year-old who weighs near 300 pounds is someone who is destined to soon play first base and DH. It also speaks to a potential lack of commitment to one’s craft.

Sano is under the Twins’ control for four more seasons, but Falvey and Levine are going to have to decide sooner rather than later whether Sano will be a cornerstone of this team for years to come. If that’s not the case, there will be little temptation to offer him the massive contract that goes along with being a franchise player and is usually given out long before that player hits free agency.

Sano might someday be worth that type of investment, but the Twins’ brass can be forgiven if they have their doubts. As long as that’s the case, you can’t blame them for exploring their options.