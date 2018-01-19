Ace lefty Johan Santana elected to Twins hall of fame

Johan Santana is going into the Twins Hall of Fame.

The Twins on Friday announced that the ace lefty will be immortalized alongside his former teammates Torii Hunter, Michael Cuddyer and Eddie Guardado as members of the exclusive club.

Justin Morneau joined the Twins front office as a special assistant, which brings the question back to the surface about what could have been had he not had his career thrown off track by a concussion. I feel the same way about Johan Santana and his shoulder. Pitchers get hurt, nobody stays great forever. The height of Santana’s greatness made him one of the best pitchers in Twins history.

In parts of 8 seasons with the Twins, the lefty with the devastating changeup posted a 3.22 ERA, made 3 all-star games and probably should have won three consecutive Cy Young awards from 2004-06. (Bartolo Colon won the award in 2005, by Santana won the other two awards on either side of that season; Colon won 21 games that year but Santana had much more impressive credentials.)

Santana’s 26.2% strikeout rate ranks first in Twins history among starting pitchers with at least 500 innings. He’s way ahead of the pack, as Francisco Liriano (23.2%) is the only other Twins starter to top a 20% strikeout rate in 500 innings or more.

The Santana legend began when Terry Ryan plucked him from the in the Rule 5 draft in the winter before the 2000 season. The Twins weren’t yet ready to win, and they stashed Santana mostly in the bullpen with a 6.49 ERA in 86 innings that year. He only made 5 starts, and only 4 more the following year. But by 2004, Santana emerged as a dominant ace, and for the next three seasons he averaged 228 innings per year with a 2.89 ERA. He also anchored playoff rotations during the most recent successful period in Twins history.

He was traded to the Mets by then-GM Bill Smith in the winter of 2007, and in return the Twins got a trade package that never amounted to much. Santana signed his big contract extension with the Mets and when he pitched he had some success. Injuries cut his career short and the what-could-have-been game often can be torturous. Despite multiple comeback attempts, Santana is now retired at age 38, and he hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2012.

Santana is the only member of the 2018 class, and he’ll be the 31st member of the Twins Hall of Fame.