Baseball America’s fresh Twins top-10 prospect list includes 3 new faces from last year’s draft

Royce Lewis, the top pick in last June’s MLB draft, is the top prospect in the Twins’ organization. That’s the belief of Baseball America, anyway.

Each year BA updates its top prospects by organization, and Lewis is the leader of the pack in Minnesota’s suddenly strong prospect ladder. This year’s top-10 list was compiled by Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press.

The top-10 list includes 5 new faces from last year’s top-10 , and in fairness to BA, a subscription-based publication, we won’t be sharing the full top-10 here. I did, however, want to share a few quick thoughts on the prospects outlined in this year’s edition of the preseason rankings.

-Lewis is at the top and should be very exciting for Twins fans. He put on a show offensively in the low minors last year, and he’s considered by BA the top defensive infielder in the system. That’s what you’d expect for a No. 1 overall pick. Still, I think we’re a couple years away from having to remind everyone that we all freaked out when the Twins picked Lewis first ahead of Hunter Greene.

-Nick Gordon, last year’s top prospect, has dropped. That’s in part because of the flow of talent to the higher end of the prospects rankings — BA factors in “the highest ceilings, with consideration given to the likelihood of reaching those ceilings.” But it’s also probably a commentary on Gordon as a prospect, as he’s yet to prove that he’ll be a sure-fire big league shortstop in 2018.

-The 5 new faces are all names that Twins fans should learn. Lewis you already know. Wander Javier, No. 2, was a highly touted international shortstop that the Twins gave a huge signing bonus a few years ago. Brusdar Graterol hasn’t gotten to the higher levels of the minor leagues yet, but the pitcher appears to be another promising international signing out of Venezuela. Brent Rooker was a triple crown winner in the SEC before the Twins drafted him, and he burst onto the scene with good power numbers last year. And finally, Blayne Enlow, the high school pitcher the Twins got creative to sign in last year’s draft, cracks the top-10 and already has the system’s best curveball, per BA.

-Tyler Jay, a candidate to make this year’s bullpen out of spring training or at some point later in the year, is considered the pitcher with the best slider in the organization.

-Kohl Stewart made last year’s top-10 list. But after another non-descript season, the former No. 4 overall draft pick was left off the 40-man roster and was passed over in the Rule 5 draft this winter. Stewart did not make this year’s list.