Report: Twins to hire Justin Morneau as special assistant

Former Twins great Justin Morneau is set to join the club as a special assistant, according to a report out of Canada.

Morneau’s role, first reported by Canadian Baseball Network’s Bob Elliott, has not yet been confirmed by the Twins.

Last year under CBO Derek Falvey, the Twins hired former players Torii Hunter, Latroy Hawkins and Michael Cuddyer to be “special assistants.” It’s a loosely defined term that in Year 1 included everything from some on-field tutelage of younger players all the way to unofficial Twins ambassador and color commentator on TV broadcasts.

The job would appear to end Morneau’s playing career, which lasted 14 seasons. He played for Team Canada in the WBC last spring. Twins fans will of course remember the 2006 MVP season — and the one that got cut short when a knee to his head concussed Morneau and sent the slugger’s career off course.