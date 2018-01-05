Report: Twins-Indians series slated for Puerto Rico will be played as scheduled

The Twins and Indians were scheduled to play a series in Puerto Rico during April of the 2018 season. Then Hurrican Maria happened. The storm appeared to have devastated the island country and it also called into question whether MLB would be able to play the games as originally planned.

Those games will happen, according to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, on April 17 and 18 in San Juan.

Here’s an excerpt from Morosi’s report:

Although the ballpark sustained damage when Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm, MLB officials are confident that Hiram Bithorn Stadium will return to its normal functionality in advance of the series.

The country itself is still in the throes of recovery from the massive storm, and to that end, Morosi noted that the teams and league, in tandem with the MLBPA, will plan some sort of relief effort centered on the series.

The Twins and Indians rosters include several stars born in Puerto Rico, including J.O. Berrios, Eddie Rosario and Francisco Lindor.