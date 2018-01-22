Report: Yu Darvish has ‘at least’ one 5-year offer in hand

The Twins are still looking to add a starting pitcher this winter. And Yu Darvish, the consensus top arm available on the free agent market, is still looking for work.

In a slow-moving winter for free agency, perhaps he’s waiting for just the right rich deal to accept. To that end, ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reported Monday on Twitter that Darvish has at least one contract offer for 5 years.

Yu Darvish has at least one five-year offer on the table, according to a source, but nothing yet has enticed him to take the plunge. It’s uncertain if the years or the $$ are the hangup — or both. #Cubs, #Twins, #Rangers, #Dodgers, #Brewers are all believed to be in the mix. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) January 22, 2018

It’s not clear which team made the offer of 5 years. It’s notable, though, in a winter in which teams have put the freeze on free agents that were hoping to strike it rich. Some analysts predicted in November that Darvish could seek as many as 6 years on his next contract. It’s also not clear whether or not that Twins would be willing to do a 5-year deal for the former Rangers ace.

Crasnick listed the Twins, Cubs, Rangers, Dodgers and Brewers as teams that are “believed to be in the mix” to sign Darvish. Two weeks ago, the Astros reprotedly were on that list, although their trade for Pirates starter Gerrit Cole might take them out of the Darvish sweepstakes. Darvish also confirmed on Twitter earlier this month that the Yankees have made him an offer.

The Twins have spent the first part of their offseason improving their bullpen. They’ve signed Addison Reed, Fernando Rodney and Zach Duke to Major League deals. Twins CBO Derek Falvey said this weekend that unless the right deal comes along, they’re likely done addressing the bullpen for the winter. Instead, they’ll turn their attention to the starting rotation. The affordable deals they’ve signed with relievers this winter should leave them room to spend big money on a starting pitcher.

Twins pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 13.