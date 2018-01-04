Reports: No meeting, but Twins still interested and in contact with top free agent starter Yu Darvish

The Twins have only made small-ish moves to upgrade their roster from last season’s wild-card appearance in the postseason. Fernando Rodney and Zach Duke should help stengthen the bullpen, but neither qualifies as a big winter splash.

At least a few eyebrows were raised this week when our friend Darren Wolfson reported on his podcast, The Scoop, that the Twins were still trying to match calendars to get a meeting with Darvish.

Match calendars?

He’s the top free agent available, has a prior relationship with GM Thad Levine, and addresses Minnesota’s biggest shortcoming. Not to mention, TwinsFest is in two weeks and spring training is in six weeks.

So, about those calendars.

Jon Heyman wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night that the Twins might not see a meeting as crucial. That could help explain why in the dead of winter and with six weeks to go before spring training, they were still trying to sort out their schedules.

twins remain interested & in contact with top pitching target yu darvish but with the familiarity gm thad levine has with darvish from days together in texas (levine was also a key person in the texas recruiting process) they don’t see a meeting as a necessity — not yet anyway. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 4, 2018

Of course, it should also be noted that free agency in general has been incredibly slow to move. Sure, there was a nice run of multi-year deals for a bunch of good relievers at the winter meetings. But other than that, the free agency portion of the hot stove has been whisper quiet. Most of the top free agents, including Darvish, are still looking for a job next year.

In most cases, “looking for a job” may be too dramatic. Guys like Darvish — or Eric Hosmer, Jake Arrieta, Alex Cobb and the like — could be weighing options, and looking for the best fit and best deal possible.

But the Twins and just about everybody else seem content to sit on their pocket books and hope to see the premier free agents start to squirm. Will the price come down if you wait out the market? Or will the tactic backfire, and the teams that really needed the available help are left with nothing in what honestly could amount to a game of financial chicken.

I’ve written a lot about the pros and cons of signing Darvish. You can find those columns below.

Sample: For all the negative things that will be said about him this winter as teams try to carefully assess the risk in signing Darvish, it should be said out loud that he’s an ace. Since 2012, only one pitcher has thrown 800 innings with a better strikeout rate than Darvish’s 29.7%, and his name is Max Scherzer. The next few names on that list are Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale, Stephen Strasburg, Corey Kluber, Chris Archer and Madison Bumgarner. (There’s more to pitching than striking out hitters — and Darvish’s walk rate is worse than each of those pitchers in that time – but the point is just that this is some pretty elite company.)

Darvish is also a top-20 MLB pitcher in that time in ERA (3.42) and Fielding-Independent Pitching metrics. He’s an ace with swing-and-miss stuff. That type of pitcher doesn’t become available to a team like the Twins every day.

Counter-point: Darvish, 31, lost part of his 2014 season to elbow inflammation, and that inflamed ligament eventually turned into Tommy John surgery in the spring of the next year, which also cost him the entire 2015 and the first part of 2016. The timing of that cost the Rangers, but to me it doesn’t change the simple fact that Darvish is pitching now with a repaired elbow ligament. Is that going to be a problem at any point in the next 5 years?